Thursday
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
6:30 p.m.: FS1 — Rutgers at Michigan St.; 7 p.m.: CBSSN — UNC-Wilmington at Hofstra, ESPN — Michigan at Maryland, ESPN2 — Purdue at Minnesota, ESPNU — Wichita St. at Memphis; 8:30 p.m.: FS1 — Indiana at Illinois; 9 p.m.: CBSSN — W. Kentucky at Louisiana Tech, ESPNU — Washington at Colorado, PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Arizona; 10:30 p.m.: FS1 — UCLA at Arizona St.; 11 p.m.: CBSSN — BYU at Santa Clara, ESPNU — Saint Mary's (Cal) at Pepperdine, PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Stanford
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)
5 p.m.: ESPNU — St. Francis (NY) at Fairleigh Dickinson; 6 p.m.: ACCN — Miami at NC State; 6:30 p.m.: BTN — Northwestern at Ohio St.; 7 p.m.: SECN — South Carolina at Vanderbilt; 8 p.m.: ACCN — Duke at North Carolina; 8:30 p.m.: BTN — Michigan at Rutgers; 9 p.m.: SECN — Arkansas at LSU
GOLF
12 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, First Round, Lake Nona Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.; 3 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The American Express, First Round, PGA WEST Private Clubhouse, La Quinta, Calif.; 7 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, First Round, Hualalai GC, Kaupulehu, Hawaii; 2:30 a.m. (Friday): GOLF — DP World Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Second Round, Yas Links, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
NBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.: NBATV — Chicago vs. Detroit, Paris; 7:30 p.m.: TNT — Golden State at Boston; 10 p.m.: TNT — Brooklyn at Phoenix
NHL HOCKEY
9 p.m.: ESPN — Tampa Bay at Edmonton
TENNIS
2 p.m.: ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia (Taped); 9 p.m.: ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Third Round, Melbourne, Australia
WINTER WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES
10 a.m.: ESPNU — FISU World University Games: Speed Skating - 500m Women/Men Mixed Team Relay (Final), Lake Placid, N.Y.; 2 p.m.: ESPNU — FISU World University Games: Curling Semifinals Women, Lake Placid, N.Y.