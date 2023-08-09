Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m. (Friday): FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Collingwood
AUTO RACING
9 p.m.: ESPN — SRX: Racing Series, Rossburg, Ohio
CFL FOOTBALL
9 p.m.: CBSSN — Winnipeg at Edmonton
FISHING
4 p.m.: CBSSN — SFC: The White Marlin Open, Ocean City, Md.
GOLF
6 a.m.: USA — LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, First Round, Walton Heath Old Course, Tadworth, England; 2 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.; 6 p.m.: GOLF — USGA U.S. Women’s Amateur: Round of 16, Chambers Bay, University Place, Wash.; 6 a.m. (Friday): USA — LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, Second Round, Walton Heath Old Course, Tadworth, England
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS2 — Saratoga Live: Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: ESPN2 — Little League World Series: TBD, Midwest Region - Semifinal, Whitestown, Ind.; 3 p.m.: ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Regional, Bristol, Conn.; 5 p.m.: ESPN2 — Little League World Series: TBD, Regional, San Bernardino, Calif.; 7 p.m.: ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Regional, Bristol, Conn.; 9 p.m.: ESPN2 — Little League World Series: TBD, Regional, San Bernardino, Calif.
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
1 p.m.: ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Game 15, Greenville, N.C.; 5 p.m.: ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Game 16, Greenville, N.C.
MLB BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Baltimore OR Atlanta at Pittsburgh; 3:30 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Cleveland (Joined in Progress); 6:30 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Tampa Bay OR Washington at Philadelphia; 10 p.m.: MLBN — Colorado at LA Dodgers
NFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: NFLN — Preseason: Houston at New England; 10 p.m.: NFLN — Preseason: Minnesota at Seattle
RUGBY (MEN)
5:30 a.m.: FS2 — NRL: Penrith at Manly-Warringah
SOCCER (MEN)
9:55 p.m.: FS2 — CONCACAF Central American Cup Group Stage: Dirigangen FC vs. Comunicaciones, Group C, Diriamba, Nicaragua
SOCCER (WOMEN)
9 p.m.: FOX — FIFA World Cup: Spain vs. Netherlands, Quarterfinal, Wellington, New Zealand; 3:30 a.m. (Friday): FOX — FIFA World Cup: Japan vs. Sweden, Quarterfinal, Auckland, New Zealand
TENNIS
11 a.m.: TENNIS — Canadian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: PRIME VIDEO — Minnesota at Indiana; 10 p.m.: NBATV — Atlanta at Seattle, PRIME VIDEO — Connecticut at Phoenix