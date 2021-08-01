Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday
MLB BASEBALL
3 p.m.: MLBN — Cleveland at Toronto; 7 p.m.: ESPN — Philadelphia at Washington; 10 p.m.: MLBN — San Francisco at Arizona OR Pittsburgh at Milwaukee (Games Joined in Progress)
SOCCER (MEN'S)
2 p.m.: FS2 — CPL: Atlético Ottawa at HFX Wanderers FC
TENNIS
1 p.m.: TENNIS — Washington D.C.-ATP & San Jose-WTA, Early Rounds; 9 p.m.: TENNIS — Washington D.C.-ATP & San Jose-WTA, Early Rounds; 1 a.m. (Tuesday): TENNIS — Washington D.C.-ATP & San Jose-WTA, Early Rounds
