Monday

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: BTN — Ohio St. at Indiana

COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN'S)

5 p.m.: GOLF — NCAA Championships: Individual National Championship

IIHF HOCKEY

9 a.m.: NHLN — World Championship: Russia vs. Slovakia, Round Robin, Group B; 1 p.m.: NHLN — World Championship: Canada vs. Germany, Round Robin, Group B

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.: MLBN — Tampa Bay at Toronto; 8 p.m.: ESPN — St. Louis at Chicago White Sox; 11 p.m.: MLBN — Seattle at Oakland (Joined in Progress)

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.: TNT — Eastern Conference Playoff: Miami at Milwaukee, Game 2; 10 p.m.: TNT — Western Conference Playoff: Portland at Denver, Game 2

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.: NBCSN — East Division Playoff: NY Islanders at Pittsburgh, Game 5, NHLN — North Division Playoff: Toronto at Montréal, Game 3; 8 p.m.: CNBC — Central Division Playoff: Tampa Bay at Florida, Game 5; 9:45 p.m.: NBCSN — North Division Playoff: Edmonton at Winnipeg, Game 4; 10:30 p.m.: CNBC — West Division Playoff: Minnesota at Vegas, Game 5

TENNIS

4:30 a.m.: TENNIS — Belgrade-ATP 2, Parma-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds, Roland Garros Qualifying Round 1; 6 a.m.: TENNIS — Belgrade-ATP 2, Parma-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds, Roland Garros Qualifying Round 1; 9 a.m.: FS2 — UTS4: The French Riviera, Day 1; 1 p.m.: FS2 — UTS4: The French Riviera, Night 1; 4:30 a.m. (Tuesday): TENNIS — Belgrade-ATP 2, Parma-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds, Roland Garros Qualifying Round 1; 6 a.m. (Tuesday): TENNIS — Belgrade-ATP 2, Parma-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds, Roland Garros Qualifying Round 1

