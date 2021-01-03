Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

3 p.m.: PAC-12N — Stanford at Oregon State; 5 p.m.: ESPNU — Presbyterian at North Carolina (Asheville); 7 p.m.: CBSSN — Southern Illinois at Drake, ESPNU — Howard at Norfolk State; 8 p.m.: BTN — Maryland at Indiana; 9 p.m.: ESPN2 — West Virginia at Oklahoma State, ESPNU — Jackson State at Alabama State, FS1 — Colorado State at San Diego State

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

6 p.m.: BTN — Penn State at Ohio State; 7 p.m.: ESPN2 — Indiana at Maryland, SECN — South Carolina at Alabama

IIHF HOCKEY

6 p.m.: NHLN — World Junior Championship: Canada vs. Russia, Semifinal; 9:30 p.m.: NHLN — World Junior Championship: U.S. vs. Finland, Semifinal

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.: FSIN -- Indiana at New Orleans, NBATV — Dallas at Houston

SOCCER (MEN'S)

2:55 p.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Southampton 

