Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday
AUTO RACING
12 p.m.: FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis; 2 p.m.: FOX — NHRA: The Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis
CFL FOOTBALL
3:30 p.m.: CBSSN — Toronto at Hamilton; 7 p.m.: CBSSN — Edmonton at Calgary
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: ESPN — Clemson at Duke, ACCN — Clemson at Duke (Command Center)
COLLEGE GOLF
4 p.m.: GOLF — The Folds Of Honor Collegiate: First Round, American Dunes Golf Club, Grand Haven, Mich.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN)
4 p.m.: PAC-12N — Dartmouth at California; 7 p.m.: BTN — Washington at Ohio St.; 10 p.m.: PAC-12N — CS Northridge at UCLA
GOLF
9 a.m.: GOLF — Sky Golf European Ryder Cup Picks Show
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.: FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
LACROSSE (MEN)
5 p.m.: ESPN2 — PLL Playoffs: Atlas vs. Cannons, Quarterfinal, Foxborough, Mass.
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Chicago Cubs OR Boston at Tampa Bay (4 p.m.); 5:30 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Texas OR Boston at Tampa Bay (Joined in Progress); 7 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at San Diego OR Milwaukee at Pittsburgh (Joined in Progress); 9:30 p.m.: FS1 — Baltimore at LA Angels
TENNIS
11 a.m.: ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.; 7 p.m.: ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.