Friday
AUTO RACING
4:55 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice; 8:25 a.m.: ESPNU — Formula One: Practice; 7 p.m.: FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying; 4:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice
COLLEGE BASEBALL
4 p.m.: ESPNU — Michigan at Minnesota; 7 p.m.: ACCN — Clemson at Miami, ESPNU — Vanderbilt at Tennessee, FS2 — UConn at Creighton, SECN — Mississippi at Mississippi St.
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)
1 p.m.: ESPN2 — NCAA Championships: Semifinal Session I; 6 p.m.: ESPN2 — NCAA Championships: Semifinal Session II
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)
5 p.m.: BTN — Michigan at Penn St.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
5 p.m.: PAC-12N — Utah at Colorado; 7 p.m.: PAC-12N — UCLA at Southern Cal
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
5 p.m.: ACCN — North Carolina at Pittsburgh; 7:30 p.m.: BTN — Maryland at Michigan; 9 p.m.: PAC-12N — Arizona at Arizona St.
GOLF
7:30 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Austrian Open, Round 2; 12 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic, Round 1; 3 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Round 2; 7 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, Round 3
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m.: SHO — Bellator 257: Vadim Nemkov vs. Phil Davis (Light Heavyweights)
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.: MLBN — Atlanta at Chicago Cubs; 7 p.m.: FSIN -- Cleveland at Cincinnati; MLBN — Tampa Bay at NY Yankees OR Chicago White Sox at Boston; 10 p.m.: MLBN — LA Dodgers at San Diego OR Houston at Seattle
NBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.: NBATV — Indiana at Utah; 7:15 p.m.: ESPN — LA Clippers at Philadelphia; 9:35 p.m.: ESPN — New York at Dallas
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.: NHLN — NY Islanders at Boston
RUGBY
4 a.m.: FS2 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Newcastle; 6 a.m.: FS2 — NRL: Sydney at Melbourne
SOCCER (MEN'S)
3 p.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Everton; 9:30 p.m.: FS1 — MLS: Minnesota United at Seattle
SURFING
10 p.m.: FS2 — WSL Championship Tour: The Rip Curl Narrabeen Classic
TENNIS
5 a.m.: TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Quarterfinals, Billie Jean King Cup Play-Offs ROU v. ITA Rubbers 1 & 2; 6 a.m.: TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Quarterfinals, Billie Jean King Cup Play-Offs ROU v. ITA Rubbers 1 & 2; 1 p.m.: TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Quarterfinals
