Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
7 p.m.: ESPN — World Series: Oklahoma vs. Florida St., Championship, Game 2
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
8 p.m.: ESPNU — NCAA Outdoor Championships: Day 1; 9 p.m.: ESPN2 — NCAA Outdoor Championships: Day 1
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.: MLBN — San Francisco at Texas; 5 p.m.: MLBN — Chicago Cubs at San Diego OR Arizona at Oakland (Games Joined in Progress); 7 p.m.: FSIN -- Milwaukee at Cincinnati; 9:30 p.m.: ESPN — Kansas City at LA Angels
NBA BASKETBALL
9:30 p.m.: TNT — Denver at Phoenix, Game 2
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.: NBCSN — Boston at NY Islanders, Game 6
RUGBY
6 a.m.: FS2 — State of Origin: New South Wales at Queensland
SOCCER (MEN'S)
3:30 p.m.: FS2 — Copa Do Brasil: Boavista at Vasco da Gama, Third Round Leg 2; 7 p.m.: ESPN2 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Costa Rica; 8:30 p.m.: FS2 — Copa Do Brasil: Corinthians at Atlético, Third Round Leg 2
TENNIS
5 a.m.: TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Quarterfinals; 6 a.m.: TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Quarterfinals; 2 p.m.: TENNIS — ATP: The French Open, Quarterfinals
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.: CBSSN — Indiana at Chicago
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.