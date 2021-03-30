Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.: NBCSN — Notre Dame Pro Day; SECN — SEC Now: Florida and LSU Pro Days
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
3 p.m.: BTN — Ohio St. at Michigan; 5 p.m.: BTN — Penn St. at Maryland
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
5:30 p.m.: ACCN — Central Michigan at Notre Dame; 7 p.m.: SECN — Morehead St. at Kentucky
GOLF
7 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Charity Match
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: FSIN -- Miami at Indiana; 7:45 p.m.: ESPN — Dallas at Boston; 10:05 p.m.: ESPN — Milwaukee at LA Lakers
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.: NBCSN — Philadelphia at Buffalo; 10 p.m.: NBCSN — Los Angeles at Vegas
SOCCER (MEN'S)
11:50 a.m.: ESPNU — UEFA U-21 Euro Soccer: Croatia vs. England, Group D; 2:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — FIFA World Cup Qualifying: Poland at England, Group I
SURFING
5 p.m.: FS2 — WSL Championship Tour: The Newcastle Cup
TENNIS
1 p.m.: TENNIS — Miami Open: ATP Quarterfinals 1 & 2, WTA Quarterfinals 3 & 4, ATP/WTA Doubles Quarterfinals
