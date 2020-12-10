Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
4:30 p.m.: CBSSN — St. John's at Seton Hall; 5 p.m.: ESPNU — Appalachian State at Charlotte; 7 p.m.: BTN — Nebraska at Creighton, ESPN2 — Nebraska (Omaha) at Kansas, ESPNU — Iona at Fairfield, FS1 — Villanova at Georgetown; 9 p.m.: BTN — Iowa State at Iowa; 9:30 p.m.: PAC-12N — Marquette at UCLA
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
3 p.m.: BTN — Rutgers at Wisconsin; 7 p.m.: PAC-12N — Washington State at Washington
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: ESPN — Arizona State at Arizona; 10 p.m.: CBSSN — Nevada (Reno) vs. San Jose State
GOLF
11 a.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, First Round; 3 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.: NBATV — Preseason: Houston at Chicago; 10:30 p.m.: ESPN — Preseason: Sacramento at Portland
SOCCER (MEN'S)
2:55 p.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: West Ham United at Leeds United
SURFING
1 p.m.: FS2 — WSL: The Maui Pro, Championship Tour
