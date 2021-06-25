Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
11 p.m.: FS2 — AFL: Hawthorn at Greater Western Sydney; 2 a.m. (Sunday): FS2 — AFL: Adelaide at Carlton
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3; 8:55 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying; 12 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The CRC Brakleen 150; 2 p.m.: FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying; 3 p.m.: NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Pocono Organics CBD 325; 7 p.m.: FS1 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1; 8 p.m.: CBS — Superstar Racing Experience: The Camping World SRX Series
BOWLING
12 p.m.: CBSSN — PBA Tour Finals: Group 1 Positioning Round; 2 p.m.: CBSSN — PBA Tour Finals: Group 2 Positioning Round
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.: ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 13 (If Necessary); 7 p.m.: ESPN2 — College World Series: TBD, Game 14 (If Necessary)
CYCLING
6:30 a.m.: NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 1
GOLF
7:30 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW International Open, Third Round; 1 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, NBC — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women's PGA Championship; 3 p.m.: CBS — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, Third Round
GYMNASTICS
4 p.m.: NBC — U.S. Olympic Trials: Men's Final
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
LACROSSE (MEN'S)
8 p.m.: NBCSN — PLL: Waterdogs LC vs. Archers LC
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.: MLBN — Cleveland at Minnesota OR Seattle at Chicago White Sox; 4 p.m.: FSIN -- Atlanta at Cincinnati, FS1 — Kansas City at Texas; 7 p.m.: FOX — Chicago Cubs at LA Dodgers OR NY Yankees at Boston; 10 p.m.: MLBN — Arizona at San Diego OR Oakland at San Francisco
NBA BASKETBALL
9:10 p.m.: ESPN — Phoenix at LA Clippers, Game 4
RUGBY
6 p.m.: CBSSN — MLR: New Orleans at New England; 10 p.m.: FS1 — MLR: Austin at San Diego
SOCCER (MEN'S)
11:30 a.m.: ESPN — UEFA European Championship: Wales vs. Denmark; 2:30 p.m.: ABC — UEFA European Championship: Italy vs. Austria; 5:30 p.m.: ESPN — MLS: LA FC at Sporting KC
TENNIS
7 a.m.: TENNIS — Eastbourne-ATP/WTA, Mallorca-ATP & Bad Homburg-WTA Finals
TRACK AND FIELD
9 p.m.: NBC — U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.: CBS — Washington at Dallas
Sunday
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.: ESPN — Formula One: The Styrian Grand Prix; 12 p.m.: NBC — MotoGP: The Dutch Grand Prix, NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Pocono Green 225; 2 p.m.: FOX — NHRA: The Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals; 3:30 p.m.: NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Explore the Pocono Mountains 350; 5 p.m.: FS1 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2
BOWLING
12 p.m.: CBSSN — PBA Tour Finals: Group 1 Stepladder Final; 2 p.m.: CBSSN — PBA Tour Finals: Group 2 Stepladder Final; 4 p.m.: CBSSN — PBA Tour Finals: Championship
BOXING
6 p.m.: FS1 — PBC Fight Night: Leon Lawson vs. Nathaniel Gallimore (Super Welterweights); 8 p.m.: FOX — PBC Fight Night: David Morrell Jr. vs. Mario Cazares (Super Middleweights)
CYCLING
7:30 a.m.: NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 2
GOLF
7:30 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW International Open, Final Round; 1 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Final Round; 3 p.m.: CBS — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Final Round, GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, Final Round, NBC — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Final Round
GYMNASTICS
8:30 p.m.: NBC — U.S. Olympic Trials: Women's Final
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
12 p.m.: MLBN — MLB All-Star Ballot Finalist Show; 1 p.m.: FSIN -- Atlanta at Cincinnati, TBS — NY Yankees at Boston; 4 p.m.: MLBN — Oakland at San Francisco OR Arizona at San Diego; 7 p.m.: ESPN — Chicago Cubs at LA Dodgers
NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.: TNT — Milwaukee at Atlanta, Game 3
PARALYMPIC
1:30 p.m.: NBC — U.S. Paralympic Trials: Super Trials
RUGBY
5:30 a.m.: FS2 — State of Orgin: New South Wales at Queensland
SOCCER (MEN'S)
11:30 a.m.: ESPN — UEFA European Championship: Netherlands vs. Czech Republic; 2:30 p.m.: ABC — UEFA European Championship: Belgium vs. Portugal; 5 p.m.: FOX — Copa América: Ecuador vs. Brazil, FOX — Copa América: Venezuela vs. Peru; 8 p.m.: FS1 — MLS: Columbus Crew SC at Austin FC
TENNIS
6 a.m. (Monday): ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round
TRACK AND FIELD
7 p.m.: NBC — U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals
WNBA BASKETBALL
4 p.m.: ESPN — Seattle at Las Vegas
