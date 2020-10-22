Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1; 9:55 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 2; 5:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN — Formula One: Practice 3
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.: ESPN — Tulsa at South Florida; 8 p.m.: BTN — Illinois at Wisconsin, CBSSN — Louisiana (Lafayette) at Alabama (Birmingham)
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
6 p.m.: ACCN — Wake Forest at Duke; 8 p.m.: ACCN — Clemson at North Carolina State
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
7 p.m.: ESPNU — Texas at Oklahoma State
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
4 p.m.: ACCN — North Carolina State at Virginia; 7 p.m.: SECN — Texas A&M at Mississippi
FIGURE SKATING
8 p.m.: NBCSN — ISU: The Grand Prix Skate America
GOLF
6:30 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Italian Open, Second Round; 1 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LPGA Drive On Championship, Second Round; 5 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: the Zozo Championship, Second Round
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
9 p.m.: ESPN2 — Hamilton (Ariz.) at Saguaro (Ariz.)
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.: FOX — World Series: LA Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay, Game 3
TENNIS
8 a.m.: TENNIS — Ostrava-WTA, Antwerp-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Championships Quarterfinals
