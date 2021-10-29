Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The United Rentals 200; 6 p.m.: NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Dead On Tools 250
BOXING
10 p.m.: SHO — Championship Boxing: Jamal James vs. Russian Radzhab Butaev (Welterweights)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.: ABC — Texas at Baylor, ACCN — Miami at Pittsburgh, BTN — Rutgers at Illinois, CBSSN — Bowling Green at Buffalo, ESPN — Iowa at Wisconsin, ESPN2 — Cincinnati at Tulane, ESPNU — Texas St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, FOX — Michigan at Michigan St.; 3 p.m.: FS1 — Washington St. at Arizona St., SECN — Missouri at Vanderbilt; 3:30 p.m.: ABC — Texas Tech at Oklahoma, BTN — Minnesota at Northwestern, CBS — Georgia vs. Florida, CBSSN — Louisiana Tech at Old Dominion, ESPN — Florida St. at Clemson, ESPN2 — Purdue at Nebraska, ESPNU — TCU at Kansas St., FOX — Colorado at Oregon; 4 p.m.: ACCN — Duke at Wake Forest, FS2 — Wyoming at San Jose St.; 7 p.m.: CBSSN — Boise St. at Colorado St., ESPN — Mississippi at Auburn, ESPN2 — SMU at Houston, ESPNU — Arizona at Southern Cal, FS1 — Kansas at Oklahoma St., PAC-12N — Oregon St. at California, SECN — Kentucky at Mississippi St.; 7:30 p.m.: ABC — Penn St. at Ohio St., ACCN — Louisville at NC State, NBC — North Carolina at Notre Dame; 10 p.m.: ESPN — UCLA at Utah; 10:15 p.m.: ESPN2 — Virginia at BYU; 10:30 p.m.: CBSSN — Fresno St. at San Diego St., FS1 — Washington at Stanford
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)
8 p.m.: BTN — Nebraska at Minnesota
CURLING
1 p.m.: NBCSN — Winter Olympic Trials: Mixed Doubles
FIGURE SKATING
4 p.m.: NBC — ISU: Grand Prix
GOLF
1 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.: FOX — World Series: Houston at Atlanta
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.: FSIN -- Toronto at Indiana, NBATV — Atlanta at Philadelphia
NHL HOCKEY
1:30 p.m.: NHLN — NY Islanders at Nashville; 7 p.m.: NHLN — Winnipeg at San Jose
SOCCER (MEN)
7:30 a.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal at Leicester City; 10 a.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Manchester City, USA — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Liverpool; 12:30 p.m.: NBC — Manchester United at Tottenham Hotspur
TENNIS
7 a.m.: TENNIS — Vienna-ATP, St. Petersburg-ATP, Courmayeur-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA
Sunday
AUTO RACING
2 p.m.: NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Xfinity 500; 5 p.m.: FS1 — NHRA: The Dodge//SRT NHRA Nationals Presented By Pennzoil
BOWLING
5 p.m.: CBSSN — PWBA: Tour Championship
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN)
9 p.m.: ESPNU — TBA
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN)
1 p.m.: BTN — Indiana at Maryland; 5 p.m.: PAC-12N — Stanford at Washington; 7 p.m.: PAC-12N — California at Oregon St.
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN)
2 p.m.: SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD; 3 p.m.: BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Ohio St. at Purdue, PAC-12N — Stanford at Southern Cal; 4:30 p.m.: SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD; 6 p.m.: ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD; 8 p.m.: ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)
12 p.m.: ESPNU — Wisconsin at Purdue, SECN — Georgia at Alabama; 2 p.m.: ESPN2 — TBA, ESPNU — West Virginia at Iowa St.; 7 p.m.: ESPNU — Washington at UCLA
CURLING
8 p.m.: NBCSN — Winter Olympic Trials: Mixed Doubles
GOLF
1 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.: FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races; 4 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.: FOX — World Series: Houston at Atlanta
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: NBATV — Utah at Milwaukee
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.: CBS — Tennessee at Indianapolis, FOX — San Francisco at Chicago; 4:25 p.m.: FOX — Tampa Bay at New Orleans; 8:20 p.m.: NBC — Dallas at Minnesota
NHL HOCKEY
9 p.m.: NHLN — NY Rangers at Seattle
SOCCER (MEN)
10 a.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Leeds United at Norwich City; 12:30 p.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: West Ham United at Aston Villa; 1 p.m.: CBSSN — Serie A: Napoli at Salernitana, ESPN — MLS: Sporting KC at Minnesota United
SOCCER (WOMEN)
3 p.m.: CBSSN — NWSL: Louisville FC at NJ/NY Gotham FC
TENNIS
9 a.m.: TENNIS — Vienna-ATP, St. Petersburg-ATP, Courmayeur-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA; 5:30 a.m. (Monday): TENNIS — Paris-ATP; Billie Jean King Cup Finals Group Stage: France vs. Canada, Belarus vs. Belgium, Czech Rep. vs. Germany, Spain vs. Slovakia; 6 a.m. (Monday): TENNIS — Paris-ATP; Billie Jean King Cup Finals Group Stage: France vs. Canada, Belarus vs. Belgium, Czech Rep. vs. Germany, Spain vs. Slovakia
