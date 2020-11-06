Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday
AUTO RACING
5 p.m.: NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200
BOXING
8 p.m.: FOX — PBC Fight Night: Luis Ortiz vs. Alexander Flores (Heavyweights)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.: ABC — West Virginia at Texas, ACCN — Liberty at Virginia Tech, BTN — Nebraska at Northwestern, ESPN — Michigan State at Iowa, ESPN2 — North Carolina at Duke, ESPNU — Arkansas State at Louisiana, FOX — Arizona State at Southern California, FS1 — Michigan at Indiana; 3:30 p.m.: ABC — Houston at Cincinnati, CBS — Florida vs. Georgia, CBSSN — Fresno State at UNLV, BTN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Illinois OR Maryland at Penn State, ESPN — Kansas at Oklahoma, FS1 — Texas Tech at Texas Christian, SECN — Vanderbilt at Mississippi State; 4 p.m.: ACCN — Pittsburgh at Florida State, FOX — Oklahoma State at Kansas State, SECN — Vanderbilt at Mississippi State; 7 p.m.: ESPN — Texas A&M at South Carolina, ESPN2 — UCLA at Colorado, FS1 — Baylor at Iowa State; 7:30 p.m.: ABC — Stanford at Oregon, BTN — Rutgers at Ohio State, NBC — Clemson at Notre Dame, SECN — Tenessee at Arkansas; 8 p.m.: ESPNU — South Alabama at Coastal Carolina; 10:30 p.m.: FS1 —Washington State at Oregon State
GOLF
5 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Showdown, Third Round; 1 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Houston Open, Third Round; 4 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Second Round
HORSE RACING
12 p.m.: NBCSN — Breeders' Cup Series: Championship Saturday; 2:30 p.m.: NBC — Breeders' Cup Series: Championship Saturday
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10 p.m.: ESPN — UFC Fight Night: Thiago Santos vs. Glover Teixera (Light Heavyweights)
SOCCER (MEN'S)
7:25 a.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Everton; 9:55 a.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Leeds United at Crystal Palace; 12:30 p.m.: NBC — Sheffield United at Chelsea
TENNIS
5:45 a.m.: TENNIS — Paris-ATP Doubles Semifinal 1; 8 a.m.: TENNIS — Paris-ATP Semifinal 1; 10:30 a.m.: TENNIS — Paris-ATP Semifinal 2; 1 p.m.: TENNIS — Paris-ATP Doubles Semifinal 2
Sunday
AUTO RACING
3 p.m.: NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Season Finale 500
BOWLING
2 p.m.: FS1 — PBA: Playoffs, Round of 8; 4 p.m.: FS1 — PBA: Playoffs, Final Four
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
12 p.m.: ACCN — ACC Tournament: TBD, Championship
COLLEGE TENNIS (MEN'S)
6 p.m.: ESPNU — ITA Fall National Championship: TBD
COLLEGE TENNIS (WOMEN'S)
4 p.m.: ESPNU — ITA Fall National Championship: TBD
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
2 p.m.: ESPNU — Mississippi at Louisiana State, SECN — Alabama at Georgia; 4 p.m.: SECN — Auburn at Kentucky
FIGURE SKATING
12 p.m.: NBC — ISU: The Cup of China
FISHING
1 p.m.: ESPN2 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The Texas Fest
GOLF
4:30 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Showdown, Final Round; 1 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Houston Open, Final Round; 4 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Final Round
GYMNASTICS
5 p.m.: NBCSN — FIG: The Friendship and Solidarity Competition
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.: CBS — Baltimore at Indianapolis; 4:05 p.m.: FOX — Las Vegas at LA Chargers; 4:25 p.m.: CBS — Pittsburgh at Dallas; 8:20 p.m.: NBC — New Orleans at Tampa Bay
SOCCER (MEN'S)
6:15 a.m.: ESPN2 — Serie A: Juventas at Lazio; 7 a.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham at West Bromwich Albion; 8:55 a.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Leicester City; 3:30 p.m.: ABC — MLS: New England at Philadelphia; 6:30 p.m.: FS1 — MLS: Portland at LA FC
TENNIS
6:15 a.m.: TENNIS — Paris-ATP Doubles Final; 9 a.m.: TENNIS — Paris-ATP Singles Final, Sofia-ATP Early Rounds
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.