Saturday

AUTO RACING

5 p.m.: NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200

BOXING

8 p.m.: FOX — PBC Fight Night: Luis Ortiz vs. Alexander Flores (Heavyweights)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.: ABC — West Virginia at Texas, ACCN — Liberty at Virginia Tech, BTN — Nebraska at Northwestern, ESPN — Michigan State at Iowa, ESPN2 — North Carolina at Duke, ESPNU — Arkansas State at Louisiana, FOX — Arizona State at Southern California, FS1 — Michigan at Indiana; 3:30 p.m.: ABC — Houston at Cincinnati, CBS — Florida vs. Georgia, CBSSN — Fresno State at UNLV, BTN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Illinois OR Maryland at Penn State, ESPN — Kansas at Oklahoma, FS1 — Texas Tech at Texas Christian, SECN — Vanderbilt at Mississippi State; 4 p.m.: ACCN — Pittsburgh at Florida State, FOX — Oklahoma State at Kansas State, SECN — Vanderbilt at Mississippi State; 7 p.m.: ESPN — Texas A&M at South Carolina, ESPN2 — UCLA at Colorado, FS1 — Baylor at Iowa State; 7:30 p.m.: ABC — Stanford at Oregon, BTN — Rutgers at Ohio State, NBC — Clemson at Notre Dame, SECN — Tenessee at Arkansas; 8 p.m.: ESPNU — South Alabama at Coastal Carolina; 10:30 p.m.: FS1 —Washington State at Oregon State

GOLF

5 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Showdown, Third Round; 1 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Houston Open, Third Round; 4 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Second Round

HORSE RACING

12 p.m.: NBCSN — Breeders' Cup Series: Championship Saturday; 2:30 p.m.: NBC — Breeders' Cup Series: Championship Saturday

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

10 p.m.: ESPN — UFC Fight Night: Thiago Santos vs. Glover Teixera (Light Heavyweights)

SOCCER (MEN'S)

7:25 a.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Everton; 9:55 a.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Leeds United at Crystal Palace; 12:30 p.m.: NBC — Sheffield United at Chelsea

TENNIS

5:45 a.m.: TENNIS — Paris-ATP Doubles Semifinal 1; 8 a.m.: TENNIS — Paris-ATP Semifinal 1; 10:30 a.m.: TENNIS — Paris-ATP Semifinal 2; 1 p.m.: TENNIS — Paris-ATP Doubles Semifinal 2

Sunday

AUTO RACING

3 p.m.: NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Season Finale 500

BOWLING

2 p.m.: FS1 — PBA: Playoffs, Round of 8; 4 p.m.: FS1 — PBA: Playoffs, Final Four

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

12 p.m.: ACCN — ACC Tournament: TBD, Championship

COLLEGE TENNIS (MEN'S)

6 p.m.: ESPNU — ITA Fall National Championship: TBD

COLLEGE TENNIS (WOMEN'S)

4 p.m.: ESPNU — ITA Fall National Championship: TBD

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

2 p.m.: ESPNU — Mississippi at Louisiana State, SECN — Alabama at Georgia; 4 p.m.: SECN — Auburn at Kentucky

FIGURE SKATING

12 p.m.: NBC — ISU: The Cup of China

FISHING

1 p.m.: ESPN2 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The Texas Fest

GOLF

4:30 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Showdown, Final Round; 1 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Houston Open, Final Round; 4 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Final Round

GYMNASTICS

5 p.m.: NBCSN — FIG: The Friendship and Solidarity Competition

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.: CBS — Baltimore at Indianapolis; 4:05 p.m.: FOX — Las Vegas at LA Chargers; 4:25 p.m.: CBS — Pittsburgh at Dallas; 8:20 p.m.: NBC — New Orleans at Tampa Bay

SOCCER (MEN'S)

6:15 a.m.: ESPN2 — Serie A: Juventas at Lazio; 7 a.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham at West Bromwich Albion; 8:55 a.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Leicester City; 3:30 p.m.: ABC — MLS: New England at Philadelphia; 6:30 p.m.: FS1 — MLS: Portland at LA FC

TENNIS

6:15 a.m.: TENNIS — Paris-ATP Doubles Final; 9 a.m.: TENNIS — Paris-ATP Singles Final, Sofia-ATP Early Rounds

