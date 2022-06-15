Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m. (Friday): FS2 — AFL Premiership: Essendon at St. Kilda
CFL FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — Montreal at Toronto
GOLF
9:30 a.m.: USA — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.; 2 p.m.: NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.; 3 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer Classic, First Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.; 5 p.m.: USA — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
12 p.m.: MLBN — MLB Draft Combine: From San Diego; 7 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at NY Yankees OR Texas at Detroit; 10 p.m.: MLBN — LA Angels at Seattle
NBA BASKETBALL
9 p.m.: ABC — NBA Finals: Golden State at Boston, Game 6
TENNIS
5 a.m.: TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds; 6 a.m.: TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds; 5 a.m. (Friday): TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Quarterfinals; 6 a.m. (Friday): TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Quarterfinals