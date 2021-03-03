Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
11 a.m.: NBCSN — Atlantic 10 Tournament: Duquesne vs. Richmond, Second Round; 1 p.m.: NBCSN — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD vs. UMass, Second Round; 3:30 p.m.: NBCSN — Atlantic 10 Tournament: Rhode Island vs. Dayton, Second Round; 5:30 p.m.: NBCSN — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD vs. George Mason, Second Round; 7 p.m.: ESPN — Michigan St. at Michigan, ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. at Baylor; 9 p.m.: BTN — Nebraska at Iowa, ESPN — Texas at Oklahoma, ESPN2 — Arizona St. at Colorado, ESPNU — UCF at East Carolina; 9:30 p.m.: FS1 — Wyoming at Utah St.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
11 a.m.: SECN — SEC Tournament: Mississippi St. vs. LSU, Second Round; 12 p.m.: BTN — Maryland at Michigan; 1:30 p.m.: SECN — SEC Tournament: TBD vs. Kentucky, Second Round; 2 p.m.: PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Oregon, Quarterfinal; 5 p.m.: ESPNU — South Florida at UCF, PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Stanford, Quarterfinal; 6 p.m.: SECN — SEC Tournament: Missouri vs. Alabama, Second Round; 8 p.m.: PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Arizona, Quarterfinal; 8:30 p.m.: SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Mississippi vs. Arkansas, Second Round; 11 p.m.: PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. UCLA, Quarterfinal
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
2 p.m.: BTN — Purdue at Nebraska
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
6 p.m.: ACCN — NC Central at Duke
GOLF
10 a.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Drive on Championship, First Round; 2 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, First Round
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.: ESPN — Spring Training: Washington vs. NY Mets; 8 p.m.: MLBN — Spring Training: Chicago Cubs vs. LA Dodgers
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.: FSIN -- Denver at Indiana; 8:30 p.m.: TNT — Miami at New Orleans
NBAGL BASKETBALL
3 p.m.: ESPNU — Rio Grande Valley Vipers vs. G League Ignite
SOCCER (MEN'S)
2:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — Serie A: Inter Milan at Parma
TENNIS
5 a.m.: TENNIS — Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP & Lyon-WTA Early Rounds; Doha-WTA Quarterfinals; 6 p.m.: TENNIS — Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP & Lyon-WTA Early Rounds, Doha-WTA Quarterfinals
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.