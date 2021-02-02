Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
6:30 p.m.: SECN — South Carolina at Florida; 7 p.m.: ACCN — Louisville at Syracuse, ESPN2 — Kentucky at Missouri, ESPNU — Louisiana State at Alabama, FS1 — Seton Hall at Providence; 8:30 p.m.: SECN — Vanderbilt at Texas A&M; 9 p.m.: ACCN — Virginia at North Carolina State, CBSSN — Villanova at St. John's, ESPN2 — Oklahoma State at Texas Christian, ESPNU — Southern Methodist at Tulsa, FS1 — Georgetown at Creighton; 11 p.m.: FS1 — San Diego State at New Mexico
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
3 p.m.: BTN — Big Ten Signing Day Special
NBA BASKETBALL
7:15 p.m.: ESPN — Indiana at Milwaukee; 9:35 p.m.: ESPN — Phoenix at New Orleans
NHL HOCKEY
5:30 p.m.: NBCSN — Detroit at Tampa Bay; 8 p.m.: NBCSN — Boston at Philadelphia
SOCCER (MEN'S)
12:55 p.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at Burnley; 3:10 p.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Liverpool; 10 p.m.: FS2 — CONCACAF League: Deportivo Saprissa at LD Alajuelense, Final
TENNIS
6 a.m.: TENNIS — ATP Cup: Day 2, Murray River Open, Great Ocean Road Open, Gippsland Trophy, Yarra Valley Classic & Grampians Trophy Early Rounds; 6 p.m.: TENNIS — ATP Cup: Day 3, Murray River Open, Great Ocean Road Open & Grampians Trophy Early Rounds, Gippsland Trophy & Yarra Valley Classic Quarterfinals
