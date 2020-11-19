Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: ESPN — Syracuse at Louisville; 7:30 p.m.: BTN — Purdue at Minnesota; 8 p.m.: CBSSN — Massachusetts at Florida Atlantic; 9:30 p.m.: FS1 — New Mexico at Air Force
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
4 p.m.: BTN — Penn State at Minnesota
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
1 p.m.: SECN — Missouri at Mississippi; 7 p.m.: SECN — Georgia at Florida
GOLF
5 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Second Round; 1 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Second Round
HORSE RACING
7:30 a.m.: FS2 — The Bahrain International Trophy
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: ESPNU — 2020 Geico High School Bowl Series: TRU Prep (Fla.) at IMG Academy (Fla.); 10 p.m.: ESPNU — 2020 Geico High School Bowl Series: Hamilton (Ariz.) at Chandler (Ariz.)
RODEO
7 p.m.: CBSSN — PBR: The Air Force Reserve Cowboys for a Cause
SOCCER (MEN'S)
6:30 p.m.: FS1 — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: Montreal at New England, Play-In Game; 9 p.m.: ESPN2 — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: Inter Miami CF at Nashville SC, Play-In Game
TENNIS
7 a.m.: TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin; 9 a.m.: TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Round Robin; 12:30 p.m.: TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin; 3 p.m.: ESPN2 — ATP World Tour Finals: Round Robin
