Friday

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: ESPN — Syracuse at Louisville; 7:30 p.m.: BTN — Purdue at Minnesota; 8 p.m.: CBSSN — Massachusetts at Florida Atlantic; 9:30 p.m.: FS1 — New Mexico at Air Force

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)

4 p.m.: BTN — Penn State at Minnesota

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

1 p.m.: SECN — Missouri at Mississippi; 7 p.m.: SECN — Georgia at Florida

GOLF

5 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Second Round; 1 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Second Round

HORSE RACING

7:30 a.m.: FS2 — The Bahrain International Trophy

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: ESPNU — 2020 Geico High School Bowl Series: TRU Prep (Fla.) at IMG Academy (Fla.); 10 p.m.: ESPNU — 2020 Geico High School Bowl Series: Hamilton (Ariz.) at Chandler (Ariz.)

RODEO

7 p.m.: CBSSN — PBR: The Air Force Reserve Cowboys for a Cause

SOCCER (MEN'S)

6:30 p.m.: FS1 — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: Montreal at New England, Play-In Game; 9 p.m.: ESPN2 — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: Inter Miami CF at Nashville SC, Play-In Game

TENNIS

7 a.m.: TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin; 9 a.m.: TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Round Robin; 12:30 p.m.: TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin; 3 p.m.: ESPN2 — ATP World Tour Finals: Round Robin 

