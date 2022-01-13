Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
6 p.m.: CBSSN — Buffalo at Ball St.; 6:30 p.m.: FS1 — Nebraska at Purdue; 7 p.m.: ESPNU — Manhattan at Iona; 7:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — VCU at St. Bonaventure; 8 p.m.: CBSSN — Akron at Kent St.; 9 p.m.: ESPNU — Davidson at Richmond, FS1 — Michigan at Illinois; 11 p.m.: FS1 — Fresno St. at UNLV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)
6:30 p.m.: FS2 — Villanova at DePaul; 9 p.m.: PAC-12N — Stanford at Colorado
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN)
7 p.m.: SECN — Georgia at Kentucky; 8:30 p.m.: SECN — Auburn at Arkansas; 9:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Utah
COLLEGE WRESTLING
7 p.m.: BTN — Michigan at Ohio St.; 9 p.m.: BTN — Nebraska at Michigan
GOLF
6 a.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Australasia: Australian PGA Championship, Second Round, Royal Queensland Golf Club, Brisbane, Australia (Taped); 7 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Second Round, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu; 2:30 a.m. (Saturday): GOLF — Asian Tour: The Singapore International Championship, Third Round, Tampines Course, Singapore (Taped); 6:30 a.m. (Saturday): GOLF — PGA Tour Australasia: Australian PGA Championship, Third Round, Royal Queensland Golf Club, Brisbane, Australia (Taped)
HORSE RACING
2:30 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: BALLY -- Phoenix at Indiana; 7:45 p.m.: ESPN — Golden State at Chicago; 10:05 p.m.: ESPN — Dallas at Memphis
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.: NHLN — Dallas at Florida
SOCCER (MEN)
3 p.m.: USA — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Brighton & Hove Albion
TENNIS
3 a.m. (Friday): TENNIS — Sydney-WTA, Adelaide 2-WTA Semifinals; 12:30 a.m. (Saturday): TENNIS — Sydney-WTA, Adelaide 2-WTA Finals
