Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
4:30 p.m.: ACCN — Pittsburgh at Syracuse; 6 p.m.: CBSSN — Rhode Island at Richmond; 6:30 p.m.: ACCN — Virginia Tech at Louisville, BTN — Penn State at Ohio State; 7 p.m.: ESPN2 — Arkansas at Tennessee, FS1 — Georgetown at Butler, SECN — Georgia at LSU; 8 p.m.: CBSSN — St. John's at Xavier; 8:30 p.m.: ACCN — Boston College at Duke, BTN — Minnesota at Michigan; 9 p.m.: ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Baylor, ESPNU — Texas A&M at South Carolina, FS1 — Seton Hall at Creighton, SECN — Auburn at Mississippi; 10 p.m.: CBSSN — Utah State at New Mexico; 11 p.m.: ESPNU — Oregon State at Utah, FS1 — Air Force at Boise State
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
4 p.m.: BTN — Northwestern at Wisconsin
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: FSIN -- Houston at Indiana; 7:45 p.m.: ESPN — Boston at Miami; 10:05 p.m.: ESPN — LA Clippers at Golden State
SOCCER (MEN'S)
2:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — Serie A: Juventas at AC Milan
TENNIS
10 a.m.: TENNIS Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds
