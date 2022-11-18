Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday
AUTO RACING
5:25 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; 8:55 a.m.: ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Qualifying, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
6 a.m.: ESPNU — Cent. Arkansas vs. Rider, Dublin; 1 p.m.: ESPNEWS — Hall of Fame Tip-Off: Saint Louis vs. Maryland, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn.; 4 p.m.: ESPNEWS — Hall of Fame Tip-Off: Miami vs. Providence, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn.; 7 p.m.: FS2 — The Citadel at Butler
COLLEGE CROSS-COUNTRY
10 a.m.: ESPNU — NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Championships: From Stillwater, Okla.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.: ESPN2 — Navy at UCF; 12 p.m.: ABC — Illinois at Michigan, ACCN — Duke at Pittsburgh, BTN — Indiana at Michigan St., CBSSN — UConn at Army, ESPN — Wisconsin at Nebraska, ESPNU — Yale at Harvard, FOX — TCU at Baylor, FS1 — Northwestern at Purdue, SECN — Florida at Vanderbilt; 2 p.m.: PAC-12N — Washington St. at Arizona; 2:15 p.m.: ESPN2 — Oregon St. at Arizona; 2:30 p.m.: NBC, PEACOCK — Boston College at Notre Dame; 3:30 p.m.: ABC — Ohio St. at Maryland, ACCN — NC State at Louisville, CBS — Georgia at Kentucky, CBSSN — Akron at Buffalo, ESPN — Miami at Clemson, FS1 — Texas at Kansas, NFLN — S. Alabama at Southern Miss.; 4 p.m.: ESPNU — Cincinnati at Temple, FOX — Iowa at Minnesota, SECN — W. Kentucky at Auburn; 5:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — Georgia Tech at North Carolina, PAC-12N — Stanford at California; 7 p.m.: CBSSN — Boise St. at Wyoming, ESPN — Tennessee at South Carolina, FS1 — Texas Tech at Iowa St.; 7:30 p.m.: ABC — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, ESPNU — New Mexico St. at Missouri, SECN — Mississippi at Arkansas; 8 p.m.: ACCN — Syracuse at Wake Forest, FOX — Southern Cal at UCLA; 9 p.m.: ESPN2 — UAB at LSU, FS2 — Colorado St. at Air Force, PAC-12N — Colorado at Washington; 9:45 p.m.: FS1 — San Jose St. at Utah St.; 10:30 p.m.: CBSSN — Fresno St. at Nevada, ESPN — Utah at Oregon; 11 p.m.: ESPNU — Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M, Orlando (Taped)
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)
8 p.m.: BTN — Wisconsin at Penn St.
GOLF
1 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Third Round, Sea Island Golf Club, Saint Simons Island, Ga.; 4 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Third Round, Tiburon Golf Club - Gold Course, Naples, Fla.; 1:30 a.m. (Sunday): GOLF — DP World Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, Final Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates - Earth Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: BALLY -- Orlando at Indian; 7:30 p.m.: NBATV — Minnesota at Philadelphia; 10 p.m.: NBATV — Utah at Portland
NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.: NHLN — New Jersey at Ottawa; 4 p.m.: NHLN — Calgary at Florida; 7 p.m.: NHLN — Chicago at Boston
SOCCER (WOMEN)
9:55 a.m.: CBSSN — FASL: Manchester City at Everton
TENNIS
5:30 a.m.: TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Semifinal; 6 a.m.: TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Semifinal; 8 a.m.: TENNIS — ATP Finals Singles Semifinal; 12:30 p.m.: TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Semifinal; 3 p.m.: TENNIS — ATP Finals Singles Semifinal
Sunday
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; 1:30 p.m.: CNBC — FIM World Superbikes: Round 12, Victoria, Australia (Taped)
CFL FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — The Grey Cup: Toronto vs. Winnipeg, Championship, Regina, Saskatchewan
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
10:30 a.m.: ESPNEWS — Charleston Classic: TBD, Seventh-Place Game, Charleston, S.C., ESPNU — Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, Third-Place Game, Conway, S.C.; 12 p.m.: ACCN — James Madison at North Carolina, CBSSN — Jersey Mike's Classic: TBD, Third-Place Game, Montego Bay, Jamaica; 1 p.m.: ESPN — Hall of Fame Tip-Off: TBD, Championship Uncasville, Conn., ESPN2 — Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, Championship, Conway, S.C., ESPNEWS — Charleston Classic: TBD, Third-Place Game, Charleston, S.C.; 2:30 p.m.: CBSSN — Jersey Mike's Classic: TBD, Championship, Montego Bay, Jamaica; 3 p.m.: ESPN — Continental Tire Main Event: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas, FS1 — Wagner at Seton Hall; 3:30 p.m.: BTN — Ark.-Pine Bluff at Nebraska, ESPN2 — Charleston Classic: TBD, Championship, Charleston, S.C., ESPNU — Hall of Fame Tip-Off: TBD, Third-Place Game, Uncasville, Conn.; 4:30 p.m.: CBSSN — Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas: TBD, Third-Place Game, Nassau, Bahamas; 5 p.m.: FS1 — Delaware St. at UConn; 5:30 p.m.: BTN — Miami (Ohio) vs. Indiana, Indianapolis, ESPN — Continental Tire Main Event: TBD, Third-Place Game, Las Vegas; 6 p.m.: ESPNU — Charleston Classic: TBD, Fifth-Place Game, Charleston, S.C.; 7 p.m.: CBSSN — Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas: TBD, Championship, Nassau, Bahamas, ESPNEWS — Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, Fifth-Place Game, Conway, S.C.; 7:30 p.m.: BTN — Ohio at Michigan, ESPN — Kentucky vs. Gonzaga, Spokane, Wash.; 9:30 p.m.: ESPN — Houston at Oregon
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)
1 p.m.: FS1 — NC State at UConn; 2 p.m.: ACCN — Georgia at Georgia Tech; 3 p.m.: ABC — South Carolina at Stanford; 4 p.m.: ACCN — Ball St. at Notre Dame; 8 p.m.: PAC-12N — Idaho St. at Washington
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
1:30 p.m.: ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Storrs, Conn.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12:30 p.m.: ESPNU — FCS Football Selection Show
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)
12 p.m.: SECN — Mississippi St. at Tennessee; 1 p.m.: BTN — Purdue at Nebraska; 2 p.m.: SECN — Kentucky at Florida; 3 p.m.: PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Oregon; 4 p.m.: SECN — Texas A&M at Missouri; 8:30 p.m.: ESPNU — Mid-Eastern Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Dover, Del.; 10:30 p.m.: ESPNU — Southwestern Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Houston (Taped)
FIGURE SKATING
4 p.m.: NBC — ISU: The Grand Prix Figure Skating, Sapporo, Japan (Taped)
FIH HOCKEY (WOMEN)
7 p.m.: NHLN — Rivalry Series: U.S. vs. Canada, Seattle
GOLF
1 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Final Round, Sea Island Golf Club, Saint Simons Island, Ga., NBC — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Final Round, Tiburon Golf Club - Gold Course, Naples, Fla.
HORSE RACING
12 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
3 p.m.: NBATV — Delaware at Maine
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.: CBS — Philadelphia at Indianapolis; 4:05 p.m.: FOX — Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at Denver; 4:25 p.m.: CBS — Dallas at Minnesota; 8:15 p.m.: NBC — Kansas City at LA Chargers
SOCCER (MEN)
11 a.m.: FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Qatar vs. Ecuador, Group A, Al Khor, Qatar
TENNIS
8:30 a.m.: TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Final; 11 a.m.: TENNIS — ATP Finals Singles Final