Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m. (Friday): FS2 — AFL Premiership: Hawthorn at Western
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.: ESPN — College World Series: Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M, Game 13, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary); 7 p.m.: ESPN2 — College World Series: Mississippi vs. Arkansas, Game 14, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary)
GOLF
6:30 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, First Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich; 11 a.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Women's PGA Championship, First Round, Congressional Blue Course, Bethesda, Md.; 3 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, First Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.; 10:30 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, First Round, Saucon Valley CC, Bethlehem, Pa. (Taped); 6:30 a.m. (Friday): GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Second Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
ICE HOCKEY (MEN)
6 p.m.: NHLN — Memorial Cup Tournament: Shawinigan vs. Hamilton, Round Robin, Saint John, New Brunswick
MLB BASEBALL
12 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Atlanta OR Colorado at Miami; 12:30 p.m.: BALLY -- L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati; 3:30 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Milwaukee OR Cleveland at Minnesota (Joined in Progress); 7 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at NY Yankees OR Baltimore at Chicago White Sox (8 p.m.); 11 p.m.: MLBN — Philadelphia at San Diego (Joined in Progress)
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.: ABC. ESPN — 2022 NBA Draft: Round 1, Brooklyn, N.Y.; 11 p.m.: ESPN — 2022 NBA Draft: Round 2, Brooklyn, N.Y.
SOFTBALL
7 p.m.: ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Zerkle vs. Team O'Toole, San Diego; 9:30 p.m.: ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Fischer vs. Team O'Toole, San Diego
TENNIS
6 a.m.: TENNIS — Mallorca-ATP, Eastbourne-WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA Quarterfinals; 6 a.m. (Friday): TENNIS — Mallorca-ATP, Eastbourne-WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA Semifinals
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.: CBSSN — Indiana at Dallas; 10 p.m.: CBSSN — Washington at Seattle