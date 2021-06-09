Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

3 p.m.: ESPN — Women's College World Series: Florida St. vs. Oklahoma, Championship, Game 3, (If Necessary)

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

6:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — NCAA Outdoor Championships: Day 2

GOLF

7 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Scandinavian Masters, First Round; 12 p.m.: GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, First Round; 3 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Palmetto Championship, First Round; 6 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Mediheal Championship, First Round

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

10 p.m.: ESPN2 — PFL 4: Featherweights and Lightweights

MLB BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.: FSIN -- Milwaukee at Cincinnati; 1 p.m.: MLBN — Atlanta at Philadelphia OR Seattle at Detroit; 7 p.m.: MLBN — Houston at Boston; 10 p.m.: MLBN — Kansas City at Oakland (Joined in Progress)

NBA BASKETBALL

7:40 p.m.: ESPN — Brooklyn at Milwaukee, Game 3; 10 p.m.: ESPN — LA Clippers at Utah, Game 2

NHL HOCKEY

9 p.m.: NBCSN — Colorado at Vegas, Game 6

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

8:30 p.m.: FS1 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Portugal

TENNIS

9 a.m.: TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Semifinals; 11 a.m.: NBC — WTA: The French Open, Semifinals, NBCSN — WTA: The French Open, Semifinals

TRACK AND FIELD

2 p.m.: NBCSN — IAAF: Diamond League

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: CBSSN — Los Angeles at Washington

Tags

Trending Video