Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
3 p.m.: ESPN — Women's College World Series: Florida St. vs. Oklahoma, Championship, Game 3, (If Necessary)
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
6:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — NCAA Outdoor Championships: Day 2
GOLF
7 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Scandinavian Masters, First Round; 12 p.m.: GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, First Round; 3 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Palmetto Championship, First Round; 6 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Mediheal Championship, First Round
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10 p.m.: ESPN2 — PFL 4: Featherweights and Lightweights
MLB BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.: FSIN -- Milwaukee at Cincinnati; 1 p.m.: MLBN — Atlanta at Philadelphia OR Seattle at Detroit; 7 p.m.: MLBN — Houston at Boston; 10 p.m.: MLBN — Kansas City at Oakland (Joined in Progress)
NBA BASKETBALL
7:40 p.m.: ESPN — Brooklyn at Milwaukee, Game 3; 10 p.m.: ESPN — LA Clippers at Utah, Game 2
NHL HOCKEY
9 p.m.: NBCSN — Colorado at Vegas, Game 6
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
8:30 p.m.: FS1 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Portugal
TENNIS
9 a.m.: TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Semifinals; 11 a.m.: NBC — WTA: The French Open, Semifinals, NBCSN — WTA: The French Open, Semifinals
TRACK AND FIELD
2 p.m.: NBCSN — IAAF: Diamond League
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: CBSSN — Los Angeles at Washington
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.