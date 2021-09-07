Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
7:30 p.m.: FS1 — Nebraska at Creighton
MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.: MLBN — 2021 Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony; 7 p.m.: MLBN — Toronto at NY Yankees OR Tampa Bay at Boston; 7:30 p.m.: FSIN -- Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs; 10 p.m.: MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Oakland OR LA Angels at San Diego (Games Joined in Progress)
TENNIS
12 p.m.: ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open; 7 p.m.: ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open
TRACK AND FIELD
11:30 a.m.: NBCSN — IAAF: Diamond League
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: NBATV — Phoenix at Atlanta; 9 p.m.: ESPN2 — Minnesota at Las Vegas
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.