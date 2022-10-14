Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.: USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Playoffs - Round of 8, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas; 3:30 p.m.: NBC — NASCAR XFINITY Series: The Alsco Uniforms 302, Playoffs - Round of 8, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
BOXING
10:30 p.m.: ESPN — Top Rank Main Event: Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Jr. (Lightweights), Melbourne
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.: ABC — Iowa St. at Texas, BTN — Minnesota at Illinois, CBSSN — Colgate at Army, ESPN — Auburn at Mississippi, ESPN2 — Kansas at Oklahoma, ESPNU — Old Dominion at Coastal Carolina, FOX — Penn St. at Michigan, SECN — Auburn at Mississippi (Command Center); 2 p.m.: PAC-12N — California at Colorado; 3:30 p.m.: ABC — Oklahoma St. at TCU, ACCN — NC State at Syracuse, CBS — Alabama at Tennessee, CBSSN — Ohio at W. Kentucky, ESPN — Arkansas at BYU, ESPN2 — Maryland at Indiana, SECN — Vanderbilt at Georgia; 4 p.m.: ESPNU — Tulane at South Florida, FOX — Wisconsin at Michigan St.; 5:30 p.m.: PAC-12N — Arizona at Washington; 7 p.m.: CBSSN — Utah St. at Colorado St., ESPN — LSU at Florida, NFLN — Louisiana-Monroe at S. Alabama; 7:30 p.m.: ABC — Clemson at Florida St., BTN — Nebraska at Purdue, ESPN2 — Clemson at Florida St. (CFB with The Pat McAfee Show), ESPNU — Memphis at East Carolina, NBC — Stanford at Notre Dame, PEACOCK — Stanford at Notre Dame, SECN — Mississippi St. at Kentucky; 8 p.m.: ACCN — North Carolina at Duke, FOX — Southern Cal at Utah; 9 p.m.: PAC-12N — Washington St. at Oregon St.; 10:30 p.m.: CBSSN — Air Force at UNLV; 10:45 p.m.: FS2 — San Jose St. at Fresno St.; 11 p.m.: ESPNU — Harvard at Howard (Taped)
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)
4 p.m.: BTN — Illinois at Minnesota
GOLF
7:30 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, Third Round, Valderrama Golf Course, Sotogrande, Spain; 2 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Second Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C.; 11 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The ZOZO Championship, Final Round, Narashino Country Club, Inzai, Japan; 3 a.m. (Sunday): GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Aramco Team Series, Final Round, Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point, New York (Taped)
HORSE RACING
8:30 a.m.: FS1 — British Champions Day: From Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, England; 12:30 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.: FS1 — N.L Divisional Series: Atlanta at Philadelphia, Game 4; 4 p.m.: TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: Houston at Seattle, Game 3; 7:30 p.m.: TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: NY Yankees at Cleveland, Game 3; 9:30 p.m.: FS1 — N.L Divisional Series: LA Dodgers at San Diego, Game 4
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.: NHLN — Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh
RODEO
1:30 p.m.: CBS — PBR Team Series: The PBR Ridge Rider Days, Game of the Week, Glendale, Ariz. (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN)
7:30 a.m.: ESPN2 — FA Cup: Wrexham AFC at Blyth, Fourth Round - Qualifying, USA — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Leicester City; 10 a.m.: USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Wolverhampton; 12:30 p.m.: NBC — Premier League: Everton at Tottenham Hotspur; 7 p.m.: FS2 — Liga MX Playoff: Cruz Azul at Monterrey, Quarterfinal - Leg 2
SOCCER (WOMEN)
6:45 a.m.: FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: China vs. Colombia, Group C, Navi Mumbai, India; 10:15 a.m.: FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Japan vs. Canada, Group D, Fatorda, India
TENNIS
8 a.m.: TENNIS — Florence-ATP, Gijon-ATP, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Semifinals; 2:30 p.m.: TENNIS — San Diego-WTA, Florence-ATP Semifinals
Sunday
AUTO RACING
10 a.m.: FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Texas Motorplex, Ennis, Texas (Taped); 12:30 p.m.: NBC — FIM MotoGP: The Australian Grand Prix, Philip Island Grand Prix Circuit, Melbourne (Taped); 2:30 p.m.: NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The South Point 400, Playoffs - Round of 8, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas; 1 a.m. (Monday): FS1 — NHRA: The Texas NHRA FallNationals, Texas Motorplex, Ennis, Texas (Taped)
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
12 p.m.: BTN — Iowa at Michigan; 4 p.m.: BTN — Rutgers at Maryland
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN)
12 p.m.: SECN — Arkansas at Alabama; 1 p.m.: ESPNU — Florida at Kentucky; 2 p.m.: BTN — Purdue at Indiana; 3 p.m.: ESPNU — Baylor at West Virginia
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)
1 p.m.: ACCN — Virginia Tech at Notre Dame, ESPN — Michigan at Wisconsin; 2 p.m.: PAC-12N — Washington St. at Utah, SECN — Auburn at Missouri; 3 p.m.: ACCN — Syracuse at North Carolina; 6 p.m.: PAC-12N — Stanford at Arizona St.; 5 p.m.: ESPNU — Oregon at UCLA
GOLF
3 a.m.: GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Aramco Team Series, Final Round, Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point, New York (Taped); 7:30 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, Final Round, Valderrama Golf Course, Sotogrande, Spain; 2 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Final Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOYS)
3 p.m.: ESPN2 — GEICO Top Flight Invite: TBD, Showcase Game 1, Las Vegas; 5 p.m.: ESPN2 — GEICO Top Flight Invite: TBD, Showcase Game 2, Las Vegas; 7 p.m.: ESPN2 — GEICO Top Flight Invite: TBD, Showcase Game 3, Las Vegas; 9 p.m.: ESPN2 — GEICO Top Flight Invite: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races; 3:30 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
3 p.m.: TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: Houston at Seattle, Game 4 (If Necessary); TBA: FS1 — N.L Divisional Series: Philadelphia at Atlanta, Game 5 (If Necessary); TBA: FS1 — N.L Divisional Series: San Diego at LA Dodgers, Game 5 (If Necessary); TBA: TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: NY Yankees at Cleveland, Game 4 (If Necessary)
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.: CBS — Jacksonville at Indianapolis; 4:05 p.m.: FOX — Carolina at LA Rams; 4:25 p.m.: CBS — Buffalo at Kansas City; 8:15 p.m.: NBC — Dallas at Philadelphia
RODEO
5 p.m.: CBSSN — PBR Team Series: The PBR Ridge Rider Days, Day 3, Glendale, Ariz.
SOCCER (MEN)
9 a.m.: USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Manchester United; 11:30 a.m.: USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Liverpool; 12 p.m.: CBSSN — Serie A: Bologna at Napoli; 3 p.m.: ABC — MLS Western Conference Playoff: Salt Lake at Austin FC, First Round; 8 p.m.: ESPN — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: Orlando City SC at CF Montréal, First Round, FS2 — Liga MX Playoff: Toluca at Santos Laguna, Quarterfinal - Leg 2
SOCCER (WOMEN)
7 a.m.: CBSSN — FASL: Brighton & Hove Albion at Manchester United; 10 p.m.: CBSSN — NWSL Playoff: Chicago at San Diego FC, Quarterfinal
TENNIS
10 a.m.: TENNIS — Florence-ATP, Gijon-ATP, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Finals; 7 p.m.: TENNIS — San Diego-WTA Final; 5 a.m. (Monday): TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds; 6 a.m. (Monday): TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds