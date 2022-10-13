Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday
AUTO RACING
8:30 p.m.: USA — NASCAR XFINITY Series: Qualifying, Playoffs - Round of 8, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
7 p.m.: SECN — Exhibition: Kentucky Big Blue Madness, Lexington, Ky.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
4:30 p.m.: BTN — Indiana at Michigan
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: ESPNU — Brown at Princeton; 7:30 p.m.: ESPN — Navy at SMU; 8 p.m.: CBSSN — UTSA at FIU
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN)
5 p.m.: ESPNU — Wisconsin at Maryland; 6 p.m.: ACCN — Notre Dame at Duke; 6:30 p.m.: BTN — Penn St. at Michigan; 7 p.m.: PAC-12N — Gonzaga at Washington; 8 p.m.: ACCN — North Carolina at NC State
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN)
9 p.m.: PAC-12N — UCLA at Stanford
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)
8:30 p.m.: BTN — Penn St. at Nebraska; 9 p.m.: SECN — Florida at Mississippi St.; 11 p.m.: PAC-12N — Oregon at Southern Cal
GOLF
8 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, Second Round, Valderrama Golf Course, Sotogrande, Spain; 2 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, First Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C.; 10:30 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The ZOZO Championship, Third Round, Narashino Country Club, Inzai, Japan; 2:30 a.m. (Saturday): GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Aramco Team Series, Second Round, Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point, New York (Taped)
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.: TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: Cleveland at NY Yankees, Game 2; 4:30 p.m.: FS1 — N.L Divisional Series: Atlanta at Philadelphia, Game 3; 8:30 p.m.: FS1 — N.L Divisional Series: LA Dodgers at San Diego, Game 3
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: BALLY -- Houston at Indiana; 7:30 p.m.: NBATV — Preseason: Boston vs. Toronto, Montreal, Canada; 10 p.m.: ESPN2 — Preseason: Denver at Golden State
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.: NHLN — Tampa Bay at Columbus
SOCCER (MEN)
3 p.m.: USA — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Brentford
SOCCER (WOMEN)
6:50 a.m.: FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Brazil vs. U.S., Group A, Bhubaneswar, India; 10:20 a.m.: FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Germany vs. Chile, Group B, Fatorda, India
TENNIS
6 a.m.: TENNIS — San Diego-WTA, Florence-ATP, Gijon-ATP, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Quarterfinals; 8:30 p.m.: TENNIS — San Diego-WTA Quarterfinals