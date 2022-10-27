Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday

AUTO RACING

1:55 p.m.: ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City; 4 p.m.: USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Playoffs - Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.; 4:55 p.m.: ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

10:30 a.m.: ACCN — Atlantic Coast Championship: From Charlottesville, Va.; 11 a.m.: SECN — Southeastern Championship: From Oxford, Miss.; 11:30 a.m.: PAC-12N — Women's Pac-12 Championship: From Riverside, Calif.; 12:30 p.m.: PAC-12N — Men's Pac-12 Championship: From Riverside, Calif.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6:30 p.m.: ESPNU — Yale at Columbia; 8 p.m.: CBSSN — Louisiana Tech at FIU, ESPN2 — East Carolina at BYU

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN)

6:30 p.m.: BTN — Minnesota at Ohio St.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN)

6 p.m.: ACCN — Duke at Virginia Tech; 8 p.m.: ACCN — Louisville at Wake Forest

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)

8 p.m.: PAC-12N — UCLA at Colorado; 9 p.m.: BTN — Purdue at Northwestern; 10 p.m.: PAC-12N — Stanford at Washington St.

GOLF

3 a.m.: ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Second Round, Amata Spring Country Club, Chon Buri, Thailand; 8 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The Portugal Masters, Second Round, Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course, Vilamoura, Portugal; 1:30 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Second Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda; 1 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Third Round, Amata Spring Country Club, Chon Buri, Thailand

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

10 p.m.: ESPNU — Basha (Ariz.) at Chandler (Ariz.)

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races; 9 p.m.: FS2 — Breeders Crown Harness Racing: Night 1, Milton, Ontario; 12:30 a.m. (Saturday): FS2 — Flemington Derby Day: From Flemington Racecourse, Flemington, Australia

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.: FOX — World Series: Philadelphia at Houston, Game 1

NBA BASKETBALL

7:45 p.m.: ESPN — Indiana at Washington; 10:05 p.m.: ESPN — New Orleans at Phoenix

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.: NHLN — Boston at Columbus

TENNIS

8 a.m.: TENNIS — Vienna-ATP, Basel-ATP Quarterfinals

