Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday
AUTO RACING
1:55 p.m.: ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City; 4 p.m.: USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Playoffs - Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.; 4:55 p.m.: ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
10:30 a.m.: ACCN — Atlantic Coast Championship: From Charlottesville, Va.; 11 a.m.: SECN — Southeastern Championship: From Oxford, Miss.; 11:30 a.m.: PAC-12N — Women's Pac-12 Championship: From Riverside, Calif.; 12:30 p.m.: PAC-12N — Men's Pac-12 Championship: From Riverside, Calif.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.: ESPNU — Yale at Columbia; 8 p.m.: CBSSN — Louisiana Tech at FIU, ESPN2 — East Carolina at BYU
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN)
6:30 p.m.: BTN — Minnesota at Ohio St.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN)
6 p.m.: ACCN — Duke at Virginia Tech; 8 p.m.: ACCN — Louisville at Wake Forest
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)
8 p.m.: PAC-12N — UCLA at Colorado; 9 p.m.: BTN — Purdue at Northwestern; 10 p.m.: PAC-12N — Stanford at Washington St.
GOLF
3 a.m.: ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Second Round, Amata Spring Country Club, Chon Buri, Thailand; 8 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The Portugal Masters, Second Round, Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course, Vilamoura, Portugal; 1:30 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Second Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda; 1 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Third Round, Amata Spring Country Club, Chon Buri, Thailand
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
10 p.m.: ESPNU — Basha (Ariz.) at Chandler (Ariz.)
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races; 9 p.m.: FS2 — Breeders Crown Harness Racing: Night 1, Milton, Ontario; 12:30 a.m. (Saturday): FS2 — Flemington Derby Day: From Flemington Racecourse, Flemington, Australia
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.: FOX — World Series: Philadelphia at Houston, Game 1
NBA BASKETBALL
7:45 p.m.: ESPN — Indiana at Washington; 10:05 p.m.: ESPN — New Orleans at Phoenix
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.: NHLN — Boston at Columbus
TENNIS
8 a.m.: TENNIS — Vienna-ATP, Basel-ATP Quarterfinals