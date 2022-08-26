Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday
AUTO RACING
6:55 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium; 9:55 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium; 7 p.m.: NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
BOXING
10:30 p.m.: ESPN — WBO Top Rank Main Card: Jose Pedraza vs. Richard Commey (Junior-Welterweights), Tulsa, Okla.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.: CBSSN — Austin Peay at W. Kentucky; 12:30 p.m.: FOX — Nebraska vs. Northwestern, Dublin; 3:30 p.m.: CBSSN — Idaho St. at UNLV, ESPN — Jacksonville St. vs. Stephen F. Austin, Montgomery, Ala.; 4 p.m.: BTN — Wyoming at Illinois, FS1 — UConn at Utah St.; 5 p.m.: ACCN — Duquesne at Florida St.; 7 p.m.: CBSSN — Charlotte at FAU, ESPN — MEAC/SWAC Challenge: Howard vs. Alabama St., Atlanta; 8:15 p.m.: ACCN — Florida A&M at North Carolina; 10 p.m.: ESPN2 — Nevada at New Mexico St.; 10:30 p.m.: CBSSN — Vanderbilt at Hawaii
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)
2 p.m.: SECN — San Diego at Texas A&M; 6 p.m.: PAC-12N — Utah Valley at Utah; 8 p.m.: BTN — Texas at Ohio St., PAC-12N — Denver at Colorado
CYCLING
10 a.m.: CNBC — UCI: The Tour of Spain, Stage 8, La Pola Llaviana to Colláu Fancuaya, 96 miles, Spain
FISHING
8 a.m.: FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Mississippi River, La Crosse, Wis.
GOLF
7 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, Third Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland; 1 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Third Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta; 2:30 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CP Women's Open, Third Round, Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club, Ontario, Canada, NBC — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Third Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta; 5:30 p.m.: GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship (Final 2), Third Round, Ohio St. Golf Club, Columbus, Ohio (Taped); 8:30 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, Second Round, Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club, Grand Blanc Township, Michigan (Taped); 10:30 p.m.: GOLF — USGA: The U.S. Senior Women's Open, Third Round, NCR Country Club, in Kettering, Ohio (Taped)
IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN)
9 a.m.: NHLN — IIHF World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Finland, Group A, Herning, Denmark; 1 p.m.: NHLN — IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Canada vs. Switzerland, Group A, Herning, Denmark
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
12 p.m.: ESPN — St. Joseph's Prep (Pa.) at St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.); 4 p.m.: ESPN2 — Los Alamitos (Calif.) at American Heritage (Fla.); 7 p.m.: ESPN2 — Duncanville (Texas) vs. South Oak Cliff (Texas), Dallas; 9 p.m.: ESPNU — Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.) at Thompson (Ala.)
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.: FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga; 2 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga; 4:30 p.m.: FOX — NYRA: The Travers Stakes, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.; 6 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.: ABC — Little League Baseball World Series: Taipei City, Chinese vs. Willemstad, Curacao, International Championship, Williamsport, Pa.; 3:30 p.m.: ABC — Little League Baseball World Series: Honolulu, Hawaii vs. Nolensville, Tenn., U.S. Championship, Williamsport, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Boston OR LA Angels at Toronto (3 p.m.); 7 p.m.: FOX — Atlanta at St. Louis, BALLY -- Cincinnati at Washington; 10 p.m.: FS1 — Cleveland at Seattle
NFL FOOTBALL
3 p.m.: NFLN — Preseason: Jacksonville at Atlanta; 6 p.m.: NFLN — Preseason: LA Rams at Cincinnati; 7:30 p.m.: CBS-4 -- Preseason: Tampa Bay at Indianapolis; 9 p.m.: NFLN — Preseason: Minnesota at Denver
RUGBY (MEN)
5:30 a.m.: FS2 — NRL: North Queensland at South Sydney; 3 p.m.: CNBC — HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series: Pool Play, Los Angeles
SOCCER (MEN)
7:30 a.m.: USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Southampton; 10 a.m.: USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Brighton & Hove Albion; 12:30 p.m.: NBC — Premier League: Fulham at Arsenal
SOFTBALL
1 p.m.: ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Mccleney vs. Team Chidester, Rosemont, Ill.; 3:30 p.m.: ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Denham vs Team Mulipola, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
1 p.m.: TENNIS — Winston-Salem-ATP, Cleveland-WTA, Granby-WTA Finals
TRACK AND FIELD
1 p.m.: CNBC — World Athletics Diamond League: The Athletissima Meet, Lausanne, Switzerland (Taped)
Sunday
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Rolex Belgium Grand Prix, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium; 2 p.m.: CNBC — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Michelin GT Challenge at VIR, Virginia International Raceway, Alton, Va.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
1:30 p.m.: ACCN — Michigan at Wake Forest; 4 p.m.: ACCN — North Carolina at Iowa
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN)
4 p.m.: PAC-12N — Villanova at California; 6 p.m.: ACCN — Penn St. at Syracuse; 10 p.m.: PAC-12N — Virginia Tech at UCLA
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN)
1:30 p.m.: ESPNU — Minnesota at Mississippi St.; 2 p.m.: SECN — Arkansas St. at Arkansas; 7 p.m.: PAC-12N — UC San Diego at California
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)
4 p.m.: SECN — Ohio at Kentucky
CYCLING
10 a.m.: CNBC — UCI: The Tour of Spain, Stage 9, Villaviciosa to Les Praeres, 109 miles, Spain
FISHING
8 a.m.: FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Mississippi River, La Crosse, Wis.
GOLF
7 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, Final Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland; 12 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta; 1:30 p.m.: CBS — LPGA Tour: The CP Women's Open, Final Round, Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club, Ontario, Canada, GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship (Final 2), Final Round, Ohio St. Golf Club, Columbus, Ohio, NBC — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta; 4 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, Final Round, Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club, Grand Blanc Township, Michigan; 7 p.m.: GOLF — USGA: The U.S. Senior Women's Open, Final Round, NCR Country Club, in Kettering, Ohio (Taped)
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
8 p.m.: ESPNU — Perfect Game All-American Classic: East vs. West, Phoenix
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.: ESPN — St. Xavier at (Ohio) at Loyola Academy (Ill.)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga
IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN)
9 a.m.: NHLN — IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Japan vs. Canada, Group A, Herning, Denmark
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
10 a.m.: ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, U.S.-International Third-Place Game, Williamsport, Pa.; 3 p.m.: ABC — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, U.S.-International World Championship, Williamsport, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
12 p.m.: PEACOCK — LA Dodgers at Miami; 1:30 p.m.: BALLY -- Cincinnati at Washington, MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Toronto OR Colorado at NY Mets; 4:30 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Oakland OR Cleveland at Seattle (Joined in Progress); 7 p.m.: ESPN — Atlanta at St. Louis
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.: NFLN — Preseason: NY Giants at NY Jets; 4:30 p.m.: CBS — Preseason: Detroit at Pittsburgh
RODEO
12:30 p.m.: CBS — PBR Team Series: The Gambler Days, Game of the Week, Austin, Texas; 1:30 p.m.: CBSSN — PBR Team Series: The Gambler Days, Day 3, Austin, Texas
RUGBY (MEN)
5 p.m.: CNBC — HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series: Final Rounds, Los Angeles
SOCCER (MEN)
7 a.m.: CBSSN — SPL: Celtic at Dundee United; 9 a.m.: USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Aston Villa; 11:30 a.m.: USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Nottingham Forest; 3 p.m.: FS2 — CPL: Pacific FC at Valour FC; 7:30 p.m.: FS1 — MLS: NY City FC at Orlando City SC; 10 p.m.: FS2 — Liga MX: Monterrey at Tijuana
SOCCER (WOMEN)
6:15 p.m.: FS2 — 2022 FIFA Under-20 World Cup: Netherlands vs. Brazil, Third-Place Game, San José, Costa Rica; 9:55 p.m.: FS1 — 2022 FIFA Under-20 World Cup: Spain vs. Japan, Final, San José, Costa Rica
SOFTBALL
4:30 p.m.: ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Chidester vs. Team Mulipola, Rosemont, Ill.
WNBA BASKETBALL
4 p.m.: ESPN — Semifinal Playoff: Seattle at Las Vegas, Game 1; 8 p.m.: ESPN2 — Semifinal Playoff: Connecticut at Chicago, Game 1