Saturday
BOXING
7 p.m.: FS1 — PBC Fight Night: Javier Fortuna vs. Antonio Lozada (Lightweights)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.: ABC — Clemson at Florida State, CBSSN — Georgia Southern at Army, ESPN — Florida at Vanderbilt, ESPN2 — Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina, ESPNU — Arkansas State at Texas State, FOX — Indiana at Ohio State, FS1 — Illinois at Nebraska, SECN — Louisiana State at Arkansas; 3:30 p.m.: ABC — Wisconsin at Northwestern, BTN — Iowa at Penn State, CBS — San Diego State at Nevada, ESPN — Cincinnati at Central Florida, ESPN2 — UCLA at Oregon, ESPNU — Georgia State at South Alabama, FS1 — California at Oregon State; 4 p.m.: ACCN — Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh, FOX — Kansas State at Iowa State, SECN — Kentucky at Alabama; 7 p.m.: CBSSN — San Jose State at Fresno State, ESPN — Tennessee at Auburn; 7:30 p.m.: ABC — Oklahoma State at Oklahoma, BTN — Michigan at Rutgers, SECN — Mississippi State at Georgia; 8 p.m.: FOX — Arizona at Washington; 10:30 p.m.: ESPN — Southern California at Utah, FS1 — Washington State at Stanford; 11 p.m.: CBSSN — Boise State at Hawaii
GOLF
5 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Third Round; 1 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Third Round
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — UFC 255 Prelims: Undercard Bouts
SOCCER (MEN'S)
9:55 a.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Aston Villa; 12:30 p.m.: NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur
SWIMMING
8 a.m.: CBSSN — ISL: Final
TENNIS
7 a.m.: TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Semifinal 1; 9 a.m.: ESPNEWS — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Semifinal 1, TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Semifinal 1; 1 p.m.: TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Semifinal 2; 3 p.m.: TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Semifinal 2
Sunday
AUTO RACING
8:30 a.m.: NBCSN — MotoGP: The Portugal MotoGP Race
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
12 p.m.: ESPNU — ACC Tournament: Pittsburgh vs. Clemson, Championship
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
2 p.m.: SECN — SEC Tournament: Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt, Championship
GOLF
5 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Final Round; 1 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Final Round
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.: CBS — Tennessee at Baltimore, FOX — Philadelphia at Cleveland; 4:25 p.m.: FOX — Green Bay at Indianapolis; 8:20 p.m.: NBC — Kansas City at Las Vegas
RODEO
2:30 p.m.: CBSSN — PBR: The Air Force Reserve Cowboys for a Cause
RUGBY
2:30 p.m.: ESPNEWS — Pro14: Scarlets at Ulster
SOCCER (MEN'S)
11:25 a.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal at Leeds United; 2 p.m.: ESPN — Serie A: AC Milan at Napoli; 2:10 p.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Liverpool; 4 p.m.: FS1 — MLS Western Conference Playoff: San Jose at Sporting KC, First Round; 7:30 p.m.: ESPN — MLS Western Conference Playoff: Colorado at Minnesota United, First Round; 10 p.m.: ESPN — MLS Western Conference Playoff: FC Dallas at Portland, First Round, FS1 — Liga MX Playoff: Puebla at Monterrey, Reclassification Match
SWIMMING
12 p.m.: CBSSN — ISL: Final, Dune Arena, Budapest, Hungary
TENNIS
10:30 a.m.: TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Final; 1 p.m.: ESPN2 — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Final
