Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m.: FS2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at St. Kilda; 12 a.m. (Saturday): FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Sydney; 5 a.m. (Saturday): FS2 — AFL: North Melbourne at Melbourne
AUTO RACING
5:25 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan; 8:55 a.m.: ESPNU — Formula 1: Qualifying, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan; 3 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Del.; 7 p.m.: FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.; 4:25 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2 — Formula 1: Grand Prix Sprint Shootout, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan
COLLEGE BASEBALL
5 p.m.: BTN — Iowa at Penn St.; 7 p.m.: ESPNU — Texas at TCU, SECN — Alabama at LSU; 8 p.m.: ACCN — Duke at Virginia, BTN — Minnesota at Nebraska; 10 p.m.: ESPNU — UCLA at Stanford, PAC-12N — Arizona at Oregon St.
COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)
12 p.m.: PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Stanford, Calif.; 1:45 p.m.: PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Contender’s Semifinal, Stanford, Calif.; 4 p.m.: PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Contender’s Championship, Stanford, Calif.; 7 p.m.: PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Stanford, Calif.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN)
8:15 p.m.: CBSSN — Boston U. at Army
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN)
1 p.m.: ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Notre Dame vs. Boston College, Semifinal, Charlotte, N.C.; 3:30 p.m.: ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: North Carolina vs. Syracuse, Semifinal, Charlotte, N.C.; 6 p.m.: CBSSN — Loyola (Md.) at Navy
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
4:30 p.m.: ESPNU — Florida A&M at Jackson St.; 6 p.m.: ACCN — Florida St. at Notre Dame; 8:30 p.m.: PAC-12N — UCLA at Utah
GOLF
12 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, First Round, The Woodlands Country Club - Tournament Course, The Woodlands, Texas; 3:30 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mexican Open at Vidanta, Second Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico; 6:30 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The JM Eagle LA Championship, Second Round, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles; 12 a.m. (Saturday): GOLF — DP World Tour: The Korea Championship, Third Round, Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea, Incheon, South Korea
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.: MLBN — Kansas City at Minnesota; 7 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at NY Mets OR Pittsburgh at Washington; 8:10 p.m.: APPLETV+ — Philadelphia at Houston; 10:10 p.m.: APPLETV+ — St. Louis at LA Dodgers
NBA BASKETBALL
8:10 p.m.: ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Sacramento at Golden State, Game 6; 10:30 p.m.: ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Memphis at LA Lakers, Game 6
NFL DRAFT
7 p.m.: ABC, ESPN, NFLN — 2023 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Kansas City, Mo.; 8 p.m.: ESPN2 — 2023 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Kansas City, Mo.
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.: TBS — Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina at NY Islanders, Game 6; 7:30 p.m.: TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Florida, Game 6; 9:30 p.m.: TBS — Western Conference First Round: Dallas at Minnesota, Game 6; 10 p.m.: TNT — Western Conference First Round: Colorado at Seattle, Game 6
RUGBY (MEN)
10 p.m.: FS1 — MLR: Dallas at Seattle
TENNIS
5 a.m.: TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds; 6 a.m.: TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds; 5 a.m. (Saturday): TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds; 6 a.m. (Saturday): TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds