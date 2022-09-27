Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)
7 p.m.: BTN — Iowa at Indiana, ESPNU — South Carolina at Georgia, FS1 — Ohio St. at Michigan; 8 p.m.: ACCN — Pittsburgh at Virginia, SECN — Mississippi St. at Auburn; 9 p.m.: BTN — Northwestern at Minnesota, ESPN2 — Baylor at Iowa St.
FIBA BASKETBALL (WOMEN)
10 p.m.: ESPNU — World Cup: U.S. vs. Serbia, Quarterfinal, Sydney
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.: BALLY — Cincinnati at Pittsburgh; 7 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Toronto OR Atlanta at Washington
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.: NHLN — Preseason: Washington at Philadelphia; 10 p.m.: NHLN — Preseason: Colorado at Vegas
TENNIS
6 a.m.: TENNIS — Seoul-ATP, Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP, Parma-WTA, Tallinn-WTA Early Rounds; 11 p.m.: TENNIS — Seoul-ATP, Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP, Tallinn-WTA Early Rounds; Parma-WTA Quarterfinals; 6 a.m. (Thursday): TENNIS — Seoul-ATP, Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP, Tallinn-WTA Early Rounds; Parma-WTA Quarterfinals