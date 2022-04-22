Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday
AUTO RACING
6:25 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Enzo and Dino Ferrari Racetrack, Imola, Italy; 10:25 a.m.: ESPN — Formula 1: Qualifying, Enzo and Dino Ferrari Racetrack, Imola, Italy; 11 a.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.; 1 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The General Tire 200, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.; 3 p.m.: NBC — AMA Supercross: Round 15, Foxborough, Mass.; 4 p.m.: FOX — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Ag-Pro 300, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.; 10 p.m.: FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Atlanta (Taped)
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 p.m.: SECN — Vanderbilt at Kentucky; 4:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — Mississippi St. at Mississippi; 6 p.m.: ACCN — Virginia Tech vs. Boston College, Boston; 8 p.m.: BTN — Maryland at Illinois, PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Arizona
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.: PAC-12N — UCLA Spring Game: From Los Angeles; 2 p.m.: BTN — Penn St. Spring Game: From State College, Pa., PAC-12N — Utah Spring Game: From Salt Lake City; 3 p.m.: ESPN — Southern Cal Spring Game: From Los Angeles; 4 p.m.: ACCN — Virginia Spring Game: From Charlottesville, Va., PAC-12N — Oregon Spring Game: From Eugene, Ore.; 6 p.m.: PAC-12N — Washington St. Spring Game: From Pullman, Wash.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN)
12 p.m.: CBSSN — Navy at Army; 4 p.m.: BTN — Penn St. at Rutgers, ESPNU — Virginia at Syracuse; 6 p.m.: ESPNU — Maryland at Johns Hopkins
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN)
11:30 a.m.: BTN — Northwestern at Maryland; 12 p.m.: ACCN — Notre Dame at Louisville, ESPNU — Ohio St. at Johns Hopkins; 2:30 p.m.: CBSSN — Army at Navy
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
2 p.m.: ACCN — Clemson at Florida St., ESPNU — LSU at Georgia; 2:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — Arkansas at Florida; 3 p.m.: SECN — Mississippi at South Carolina; 5 p.m.: SECN — Auburn at Mississippi St.; 6 p.m.: BTN — Northwestern at Indiana; 7 p.m.: SECN — Alabama at Texas A&M; 7:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — Texas at Oklahoma St.
GOLF
8 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship, Third Round, Lakes Course, Tarragona, Spain; 1 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Third Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.; 3 p.m.: CBS — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Third Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The ClubCorp Classic, Second Round, Las Colinas Country Club, Irving, Texas; 7 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LA Open, Third Round, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN)
3:30 p.m.: NHLN — U-18 World Championship: Canada vs. U.S., Preliminary Round, Landshut, Germany
LACROSSE (MEN)
8:30 p.m.: ESPNU — NLL: Georgia at Panther City
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10:30 p.m.: SHO — Bellator 279: Chris Cyborg vs. Arlene Blencowe (Featherweights), Honolulu
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at NY Yankees OR San Francisco at Washington; 4 p.m.: BALLY -- St. Louis at Cincinnati, FS1 — Chicago White Sox at Minnesota; 8:30 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at San Diego OR NY Mets at Arizona (8 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
2 p.m.: TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia at Toronto, Game 4; 4:30 p.m.: TNT — Western Conference First Round: Dallas at Utah, Game 4; 7:40 p.m.: ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Brooklyn, Game 3; 10 p.m.: ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Memphis at Minnesota, Game 4
NHL HOCKEY
12:30 p.m.: NHLN — Pittsburgh at Detroit; 3 p.m.: ABC — NY Rangers at Boston; 7 p.m.: NHLN — Nashville at Tampa Bay
RUGBY (MEN)
8 p.m.: FS2 — MLR: Dallas at Old Glory DC
SOCCER (MEN)
7 a.m.: CBSSN — SPFL: Rangers at Motherwell; 7:30 a.m.: USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Arsenal; 9 a.m.: CBSSN — Serie A: Atalanta at Venezia; 10 a.m.: CNBC — Premier League: Aston Villa at Leicester City, USA — Premier League: Watford at Manchester City; 12:30 p.m.: ABC — Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Bayern Munich, NBC — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Brentford; 5 p.m.: ESPN — MLS: Chicago FC at Minnesota United FC
SOCCER (WOMEN)
1 p.m.: CBS — NWSL Challenge Cup Group Stage: Washington at North Carolina, Group A
TENNIS
7:30 a.m.: TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Semifinals
USFL FOOTBALL
12 p.m.: FOX — Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia, Birmingham, Ala.; 7 p.m.: FS1 — Birmingham vs. Houston, Birmingham, Ala.
Sunday
AHL HOCKEY
4 p.m.: NHLN — Belleville at Toronto
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.: ESPN — Formula 1: The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Enzo and Dino Ferrari Racetrack, Imola, Italy; 9 a.m.: CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Kegums, Latvia (Taped); 10 a.m.: CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Kegums, Latvia (Taped); 10:30 a.m.: FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Houston Raceway Park, Houston (Taped); 3 p.m.: FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The GEICO 500, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.; 5 p.m.: CNBC — MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Portugal, Portimão, Portugal (Taped); 6:30 p.m.: FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, Atlanta (Taped); 7:30 p.m.: FS1 — NHRA: The NHRA SpringNationals, Houston Raceway Park, Houston (Taped)
BOWLING
12 p.m.: FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Quarterfinals, Lake Wales, Fla. (Taped)
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 p.m.: BTN — Nebraska at Indiana; 2 p.m.: ACCN — Duke at Georgia Tech, ESPN2 — Georgia at Alabama, ESPNU — North Carolina at Virginia; 3 p.m.: BTN — Michigan St. at Northwestern, PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Arizona
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 p.m.: ESPNU — Jackson St. Spring Game: From Jackson, Miss.
COLLEGE GOLF (MEN)
8 a.m.: SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Finals, St. Simons Island, Ga.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN)
7 p.m.: BTN — Michigan at Ohio St.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
12 p.m.: ACCN — Louisville at Virginia Tech, ESPN2 — Ohio St. at Michigan, ESPNU — LSU at Georgia; 6 p.m.: PAC-12N — Washington at Oregon; 7 p.m.: SECN — Missouri at Kentucky; 9:30 p.m.: PAC-12N — UCLA at Oregon St.
COLLEGE TENNIS (MEN)
2 p.m.: SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Finals, Athens, Ga.
COLLEGE TENNIS (WOMEN)
4:30 p.m.: SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Finals, Gainesville, Fla.
CYCLING
10 a.m.: CNBC — UCI: The Liège Bastogne Liège, Liège to Liège, 159.6 miles, Liège, Belgium
GOLF
8 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship, Final Round, Lakes Course, Tarragona, Spain; 1 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Final Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.; 3 p.m.: CBS — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Final Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The ClubCorp Classic, Final Round, Las Colinas Country Club, Irving, Texas; 7 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LA Open, Final Round, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN)
9:30 a.m.: NHLN — U-18 World Championship: U.S. vs. Czech Republic, Preliminary Round, Landshut, Germany; 1:30 p.m.: NHLN — U-18 World Championship: Germany vs. Canada, Preliminary Round, Landshut, Germany
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Tampa Bay OR Cleveland at NY Yankees (1:30 p.m.); 1:30 p.m.: BALLY -- St. Louis at Cincinnati; 4 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at San Diego OR NY Mets at Arizona (4:30 p.m.); 7 p.m.: ESPN — Milwaukee at Philadelphia
NBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.: ABC — Eastern Conference First Round: Milwaukee at Chicago, Game 4; 3:30 p.m.: ABC — Western Conference First Round: Golden State at Denver, Game 4; 7 p.m.: TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Miami at Atlanta, Game 4; 9:30 p.m.: TNT — Western Conference First Round: Phoenix at New Orleans, Game 4
NHL HOCKEY
4 p.m.: TNT — Pittsburgh at Philadelphia
RODEO
1 p.m.: CBS — PBR: The ZipRecruiter Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Nampa, Idaho (Taped); 8 p.m.: CBSSN — PBR: The ZipRecruiter Invitational, Round 2 & Championship Round, Nampa, Idaho (Taped)
RUGBY (MEN)
2:30 p.m.: FS1 — MLR: New England at Rugby New York
SOCCER (MEN)
9 a.m.: USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Chelsea; 11:30 a.m.: USA — Premier League: Everton at Liverpool; 1 p.m.: ESPN — MLS: Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF; 3:30 p.m.: ESPN — MLS: NY Red Bulls at Orlando City SC; 5 p.m.: FS1 — MLS: LA FC at FC Cincinnati; 7:55 p.m.: FS2 — Liga MX: León at Santos Laguna; 10 p.m.: FS2 — Liga MX: Querétaro at Tijuana
SOCCER (WOMEN)
6 p.m.: CBSSN — NWSL Challenge Cup Group Stage: Racing Louisville FC at Houston, Group C
TENNIS
7 a.m.: TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Finals; 5 a.m. (Monday): TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Early Rounds; 6 a.m. (Monday): TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Early Rounds
USFL FOOTBALL
3 p.m.: NBC — New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay, Birmingham, Ala.