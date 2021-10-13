Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.: ESPN — Navy at Memphis, ESPNU — Georgia Southern at South Alabama
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
7 p.m.: BTN — Northwestern at Wisconsin, PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Oregon, SECN — LSU at Kentucky; 9 p.m.: BTN — Illinois at Minnesota
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
10 p.m.: PAC-12N — Washington at Oregon; 10:30 p.m.: ESPNU — Utah at Stanford
GOLF
8 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Andalucía Masters; 5 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.: ESPN2 — Collins Hill (Ga.) at North Gwinnett (Ga.), NBCSN — Isidore Newman (La.) at St. Charles Catholic (La.)
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
9 p.m.: TBS — N.L. Division Series: LA Dodgers at San Francisco
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.: NBATV — Preseason: Minnesota at Brooklyn; 10 p.m.: NBATV — Preseason: LA Lakers at Sacramento
NFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.: FOX, NFLN — Tampa Bay at Philadelphia
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.: NHLN — Seattle at Nashville
SOCCER (MEN'S)
9 p.m.: FS2 — CPL: York United FC at Cavalry FC
TENNIS
1 p.m.: TENNIS — Indian Wells-ATP WTA
