Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday
AUTO RACING
6:30 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Bush's Beans 200; 9 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.: ESPNU — Alabama A&M at Bethune-Cookman; 8 p.m.: ESPN — Ohio at Louisiana-Lafayette
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
10 p.m.: PAC-12N — Stanford at UCLA
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
7 p.m.: SECN — South Carolina at Missouri; 8 p.m.: ACCN — Pittsburgh at Clemson
GOLF
7:30 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dutch Open; 3 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic; 6 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
12 p.m.: MLBN — Colorado at Atlanta; 12:30 p.m.: FSIN -- Cincinnati at Pittsburgh; 3:30 p.m.: MLBN — San Diego at San Francisco OR LA Angels at Chicago White Sox; 6:30 p.m.: MLBN — Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia (Joined in Progress) OR Detroit at Tampa Bay (7 p.m.); 9 p.m.: MLBN — Houston at Texas (Joined in Progress)
NFL FOOTBALL
8:20 p.m.: NFLN — NY Giants at Washington
RUGBY
5:30 a.m. (Friday): FS2 — NRL Playoffs: Manly Warringah vs. Sydney
SOCCER (MEN'S)
10 p.m.: FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: Monterrey at Cruz Azul
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
7:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Paraguay
TENNIS
5 a.m.: TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA; 6 a.m.: TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA; 11 a.m.: TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA; 12 p.m.: TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA; 5 a.m. (Friday): TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA; 6 a.m. (Friday): TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.