Friday
AUTO RACING
11:30 a.m.: CBSSN — FIA Formula E: Round, 1, Ad Diriyah, Saudi Arabia
BASKETBALL (WOMEN)
7 p.m.: FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Carrington vs. Team Russell, Las Vegas; 9:30 p.m.: FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Sims vs. Team Mitchell, Las Vegas
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
5 p.m.: ESPNU — Penn at Harvard; 7 p.m.: CBSSN — Akron at Toledo, ESPN2 — Rhode Island at Dayton, ESPNU — Ohio at Buffalo; 9 p.m.: ESPNU — Cleveland St. at Wright St., FS1 — UNLV at Colorado St.; 11 p.m.: FS1 — Boise St. at Fresno St.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)
7 p.m.: FS1 — St. John's at DePaul; 9 p.m.: PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Stanford; 11 p.m.: PAC-12N — UCLA at Oregon
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN)
7 p.m.: SECN — LSU at Georgia; 8:30 p.m.: SECN — Arkansas at Florida; 9 p.m.: ESPN2 — Alabama at Auburn
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN)
9 p.m.: CBSSN — Omaha at Colorado College
COLLEGE WRESTLING
7 p.m.: ACCN — North Carolina at Virginia, BTN — Minnesota at Michigan; 9 p.m.: BTN — Penn St. at Iowa
GOLF
11:30 a.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Gainbridge LPGA, Second Round, Boca Rio Golf Club, Boca Raton, Fla.; 3 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines Golf Course, San Diego; 5 p.m.: CBS — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines Golf Course, San Diego; 2 a.m. (Saturday): GOLF — DP World Tour: The Dubai Desert Classic, Third Round, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
HORSE RACING
2:30 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
7:45 p.m.: ESPN — LA Lakers at Charlotte; 8 p.m.: BALLY -- Indiana at Oklahoma City; 10:05 p.m.: ESPN — New York at Milwaukee
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.: NHLN — Minnesota at NY Rangers
TENNIS
3:30 a.m.: ESPN — ATP: The Australian Open, Semifinal, Melbourne, Australia; 2 p.m.: ESPN2 — ATP: The Australian Open, Semifinals, Melbourne, Australia (Taped); 3:30 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN — WTA: The Australian Open, Championship, Melbourne, Australia
