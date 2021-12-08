Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday
AUTO RACING
4:25 a.m. (Friday): ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice 1, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
6:30 p.m.: FS1 — Texas at Seton Hall; 7 p.m.: BTN — Purdue at Rutgers; 8 p.m.: ACCN — Colgate at Pittsburgh; 8:30 p.m.: FS1 — Monmouth at St. John's; 9 p.m.: ESPN2 — Iowa at Iowa St.; 9:30 p.m.: PAC-12N — Grand Canyon at Arizona St.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)
7 p.m.: ESPN2 — UConn at Georgia Tech, SECN — DePaul at Kentucky; 9 p.m.: BTN — Michigan at Wisconsin
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: ESPN — College Football Awards
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)
11 a.m.: ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: BYU at Purdue, Regional Semifinal; 1 p.m.: ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Florida at Louisville, Regional Semifinal; 3 p.m.: ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Minnesota at Baylor, Regional Semifinal; 5 p.m.: ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: UCLA at Wisconsin, Regional Semifinal; 7:30 p.m.: ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Washington at Texas, Regional Semifinal; 9:30 p.m.: ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Illinois at Nebraska, Regional Semifinal
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: NBATV — Utah at Philadelphia
NFL FOOTBALL
8:20 p.m.: FOX, NFLN — Pittsburgh at Minnesota
ROBERTO CLEMENTE PBL BASEBALL
6 p.m.: FS2 — RA12 at Gigantes de Carolina
TENNIS
6 a.m.: TENNIS — Florianopolis-ATP Challenger, Maia-ATP Challenger Early Rounds and Doubles Quarterfinals; 2:30 p.m.: TENNIS — Florianopolis-ATP Challenger Early Rounds; 6 a.m. (Friday): TENNIS — Florianopolis-ATP Challenger, Maia-ATP Challenger Quarterfinals and Doubles Semifinal
TRIATHLON
8 p.m.: NBCSN — The Clash Daytona: From Daytona Beach, Fla. (Taped)
