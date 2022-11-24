Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
11 a.m.: ESPN2 — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.; 12:30 p.m.: BTN — Jackson St. at Indiana; 1 p.m.: ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Third-Place Game, Nassau, Bahamas, FS1 — Texas A&M at DePaul; 1:30 p.m.: ESPNEWS — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.; 3 p.m.: ESPN2 — Phil Knight Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Portland, Ore.; 3:30 p.m.: ESPN — Phil Knight Legacy: TBD, Semifinal, Portland, Ore., ESPNU — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Seventh-Place Game, Nassau, Bahamas; 4 p.m.: PAC-12N — Detroit Mercy at Washington St.; 5:30 p.m.: ESPN — Phil Knight Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Portland, Ore., ESPNEWS — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.; 6 p.m.: ACCN — Md.-Eastern Shore at Virginia, ESPNU — Phil Knight Legacy: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Portland, Ore.; 7 p.m.: CBSSN — Emerald Coast Classic: Iowa vs. Clemson, Second Round, Niceville, Fla.; 7:30 p.m.: ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Championship, Nassau, Bahamas; 8 p.m.: ACCN — Charleston Southern at Virginia Tech, ESPN2 — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.; 9 p.m.: ESPNEWS — Phil Knight Legacy: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Portland, Ore.; 9:30 p.m.: CBSSN — Emerald Coast Classic: California vs. TCU, Second Round, Niceville, Fla., ESPN — Phil Knight Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Portland, Ore.; 10 p.m.: ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Fifth-Place Game, Nassau, Bahamas; 11:30 p.m.: ESPN — Phil Knight Legacy: TBD, Semifinal, Portland, Ore.; 12 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2 — Phil Knight Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Portland, Ore.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)
11 a.m.: FS2 — Fort Myers Tip-Off: Maryland vs. DePaul, Fort Myers, Fla.; 6 p.m.: ESPN2 — Phil Knight Legacy: UConn vs. Duke, Semifinal, Portland, Ore.; 7 p.m.: SECN — Colorado at Tennessee; 8:30 p.m.: ESPNU — Phil Knight Legacy: Iowa vs. Oregon St., Semifinal, Portland, Ore.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.: ABC — Tulane at Cincinnati, CBS — Utah St. at Boise St., CBSSN — Cent. Michigan at E. Michigan, ESPN — Baylor at Texas, ESPNU — Toledo at W. Michigan; 3 p.m.: FS1 — Arizona St. at Arizona; 3:30 p.m.: ABC — NC State at North Carolina, CBS — Arkansas at Missouri, CBSSN — New Mexico at Colorado St.; 4 p.m.: BTN — Nebraska at Iowa; 4:30 p.m.: FOX — UCLA at California; 7:30 p.m.: ABC — Florida at Florida St.; 10 p.m.: FS1 — Wyoming at Fresno St.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)
8 p.m.: BTN — Wisconsin at Nebraska; 9 p.m.: PAC-12N — California at Stanford; 11 p.m.: PAC-12N — UCLA at Southern Cal
GOLF
5 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The Joburg Open, Second Round, Houghton Golf Club, Johannesburg, South Africa; 10 a.m.: GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Spanish Women's Open, Second Round, Alferini Golf, Málaga, Spain; 9:30 p.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The Fortinet Australian PGA Championship, Third Round, Royal Queensland Golf Club, Brisbane, Australia; 5 a.m. (Saturday): GOLF — DP World Tour: The Joburg Open, Third Round, Houghton Golf Club, Johannesburg, South Africa
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.: BALLY -- Brooklyn at Indiana, NBATV — New Orleans at Memphis; 10:30 p.m.: NBATV — Denver at LA Clippers
NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.: NHLN — Carolina at Boston; 5:30 p.m.: TNT — Pittsburgh at Philadelphia; 8 p.m.: TNT — St. Louis at Tampa Bay
SOCCER (MEN)
5 a.m.: FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Wales vs. Iran, Group B, Al Rayyan, Qatar; 8 a.m.: FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Qatar vs. Senegal, Group A, Doha, Qatar; 11 a.m.: FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Netherlands vs. Ecuador, Group A, Al Rayyan, Qatar; 2 p.m.: FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: England vs. U.S., Group B, Al Khor, Qatar; 5 a.m. (Saturday): FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Tunsia vs. Australia, Group D, Al Wakrah, Qatar
TENNIS
10 a.m.: TENNIS — Davis Cup Semifinal