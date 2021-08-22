Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD vs. New Jersey; 3 p.m.: ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD vs. New Hampshire; 5 p.m.: ESPN2 — Little League World Series: Louisiana vs. Ohio; 7 p.m.: ESPN2 — Little League World Series: TBD vs. Washington
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.: MLBN — NY Yankees at Atlanta OR Arizona at Pittsburgh; 10:30 p.m.: MLBN — Seattle at Oakland OR Kansas City at Houston (Games Joined in Progress)
NFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.: ESPN — Preseason: Jacksonville at New Orleans
SOCCER (MEN'S)
3 p.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at West Ham United
TENNIS
10 a.m.: TENNIS — Winston-Salem-ATP & Cleveland-WTA
