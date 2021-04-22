Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday
COLLEGE BASEBALL
3 p.m.: ACCN — Pittsburgh at Louisville; 5 p.m.: BTN — Nebraska at Michigan St.; 8 p.m.: BTN — Maryland at Iowa, ESPNU — Texas at Oklahoma St., SECN — Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
1 p.m.: ACCN — Wake Forest at North Carolina
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
6 p.m.: ESPNU — Northwestern at Michigan; 10 p.m.: PAC-12N — Washington at UCLA
COLLEGE TENNIS (MEN'S)
12:30 p.m.: SECN — SEC Tournament: TBD, Championship
COLLEGE TENNIS (WOMEN'S)
10 a.m.: SECN — SEC Tournament: TBD, Championship
GOLF
9 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Gran Canaria Lopesan Open, Second Round; 3:30 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Second Round; 6:30 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hugel-Air Premia LA Open, Third Round
HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (BOYS)
2:30 p.m.: ESPNU — Brunswick (Connecticut) vs. Haverford (Pennsylvania); 4:30 p.m.: ESPNU — Lawrenceville (New Jersey) vs. Malvern Prep (Pennsylvania)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m.: ESPN2 — PFL 1: Anthony Pettis vs. Clay Collard (Lightweights)
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.: MLBN — Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs; 8 p.m.: FSIN -- Cincinnati at St. Louis; 10 p.m.: MLBN — San Diego at LA Dodgers OR Miami at San Francisco
NBA BASKETBALL
7:45 p.m.: ESPN — Boston at Brooklyn; 10:05 p.m.: ESPN — Denver at Golden State
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.: NHLN — Philadelphia at NY Rangers; 10 p.m.: NHLN — Minnesota at Los Angeles
RODEO
10 p.m.: CBSSN — PBR: The Nampa Invitational, Round 1
SOCCER (MEN'S)
2:55 p.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Arsenal; 7:30 p.m.: FS1 — Orlando City SC at Sporting KC; 10 p.m.: FS1 — Liga MX: Necaxa at Tijuana
TENNIS
6 a.m.: TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Quarterfinals
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.