Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
12 a.m. (Saturday): FS2 — AFL Premiership: Port Adelaide at North Melbourne; 5:30 a.m. (Saturday): FS1 — AFL Premiership: Essendon at Sydney
COLLEGE BASEBALL
4 p.m.: ESPNU — Indiana St. at S. Illinois; 5:30 p.m.: SECN — Georgia at Tennessee; 7 p.m.: ACCN — Miami at Florida St., ESPNU — Nebraska at Illinois, FS1 — Xavier at UConn; 8:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — Mississippi at LSU, SECN — Alabama at Auburn
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
12 p.m.: FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Rosemont, Ill.; 1 p.m.: ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Pittsburgh; 2 p.m.: BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, East Lansing, Mich., ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD vs. Oklahoma, Semifinal, Oklahoma City; 3 p.m.: ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Gainesville, Fla., FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Rosemont, Ill.; 3:30 p.m.: ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Pittsburgh; 5 p.m.: BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, East Lansing, Mich.; 5:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Gainesville, Fla.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
7:30 p.m.: PAC-12N — Pac-12 Championships: Women's Hammer Throw, Eugene, Ore.; 10:30 p.m.: PAC-12N — Pac-12 Championships: Women's 10K, Eugene, Ore.; 11:15 p.m.: PAC-12N — Pac-12 Championships: Men's 10K, Eugene, Ore.
GOLF
7 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The Soudal Open, Second Round, Rinkven International Golf & Country Club, Antwerp, Belgium; 10:30 a.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Second Round, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, N.J.; 1:30 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Second Round, Greystone Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.; 4 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Second Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races; 5 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN)
9 a.m.: NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Latvia, Group B, Tampere, Finland; 1 p.m.: NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Germany vs. Canada, Group A, Helsinki; 5 a.m. (Saturday): NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Sweden vs. Austria, Group B, Tampere, Finland
LACROSSE (MEN)
10 p.m.: ESPNU — NLL Western Conference Final: Colorado at San Diego, Game 1
MLB BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.: BALLY -- Cincinnati at Pittsburgh
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
4 p.m.: SHO — Bellator 281 Main Card: Michael Page vs. Logan Storley (Welterweights), London
NBA BASKETBALL
7:40 p.m.: ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Boston at Milwaukee, Game 6; 10 p.m.: ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Memphis at Golden State, Game 6
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.: TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: NY Rangers at Pittsburgh, Game 6; 7:30: TBS — Eastern Conference First Round: Florida at Washington, Game 6; 9:30 p.m.: TNT — Western Conference First Round: Calgary at Dallas, Game 6
RODEO
8 p.m.: CBSSN — PBR: World Finals, Round 1, Fort Worth, Texas
RUGBY (MEN)
6 a.m.: FS2 — NRL: Brisbane at Manly-Warringah
SOCCER (WOMEN)
10:30 p.m.: CBSSN — NWSL: OL Reign at Portland FC
TENNIS
5 a.m.: TENNIS — Rome-WTA/ATP Quarterfinals; 6 a.m.: TENNIS — Rome-WTA/ATP Quarterfinals; 6 a.m. (Saturday): TENNIS — Rome-WTA/ATP Singles and Doubles Semifinals
USFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.: USA — Michigan vs. Tampa Bay, Birmingham, Ala.