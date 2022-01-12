Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
5 p.m.: ESPNU — Stanford at Washington St., FS1 — Seton Hall at DePaul; 7 p.m.: CBSSN — Southern Miss. at Louisiana Tech, ESPN2 — Ohio St. at Wisconsin, ESPNU — UNC-Asheville at Winthrop, FS1 — Butler at Georgetown; 9 p.m.: CBSSN — Rice at W. Kentucky, ESPN2 — Georgia St. at South Alabama, ESPNU — SIU-Edwardsville at E. Illinois, FS1 — Indiana at Iowa; 9:30 p.m.: ESPN — Oregon at UCLA; 11 p.m.: CBSSN — Loyola Marymount at San Francisco, ESPN2 — BYU at Gonzaga, ESPNU — Oregon St. at Southern Cal, FS1 — Colorado at Arizona
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)
5 p.m.: SECN — Auburn at Florida; 6 p.m.: ACCN — Virginia Tech at Duke, BTN — Nebraska at Indiana; 7 p.m.: SECN — Texas A&M at South Carolina; 8 p.m.: ACCN — Florida St. at Georgia Tech, BTN — Michigan at Penn St.; 9 p.m.: SECN — Tennessee at Vanderbilt; 10 p.m.: PAC-12N — Arizona at Oregon St.
GOLF
6 a.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Australasia: Australian PGA Championship, First Round, Royal Queensland Golf Club, Brisbane, Australia (Taped); 7 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, First Round, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu; 1 a.m. (Friday): GOLF — Asian Tour: The Singapore International Championship, Second Round, Tampines Course, Singapore; 6 a.m. (Friday): GOLF — PGA Tour Australasia: Australian PGA Championship, Second Round, Royal Queensland Golf Club, Brisbane, Australia (Taped)
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.: TNT — Golden State at Milwaukee; 10 p.m.: TNT — Portland at Denver
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.: ESPN — Philadelphia at Boston
ROBERTO CLEMENTE PBL BASEBALL
6 p.m.: FS2 — Playoff: Criollos de Caguas at Cangrejeros de Santurce, Semifinal, Game 6 (If Necessary)
SOCCER (MEN)
1:55 p.m.: ESPN2 — Spanish Super Cup: Atlético Madrid Vs. Athletic Bilbao, Semifinal, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
TENNIS
6 a.m.: TENNIS — Sydney-WTA, Adelaide 2-WTA Quarterfinals; 8:30 p.m.: TENNIS — Sydney-WTA, Adelaide 2-WTA Semifinals; 3 a.m. (Friday): TENNIS — Sydney-WTA, Adelaide 2-WTA Semifinals
