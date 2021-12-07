Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
6:30 p.m.: FS1 — Ball St. at Xavier; 7 p.m.: ACCN — Lipscomb at Miami, BTN — Indiana at Wisconsin, ESPN2 — UConn at West Virginia, SECN — North Florida at Florida; 8 p.m.: PAC-12N — E. Washington at Colorado; 8:30 p.m.: FS1 — UMBC at Georgetown; 9 p.m.: ACCN — Cornell at Virginia Tech, BTN — Michigan St. at Minnesota, ESPN2 — Marquette at Kansas St., ESPNU — Towson at Ohio St.; 10 p.m.: PAC-12N — Wyoming at Arizona
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)
7 p.m.: ESPNU — Iowa at Iowa St.
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: BALLY -- New York at Indiana; 7:45 p.m.: ESPN — Milwaukee at Miami; 10:05 p.m.: ESPN — Portland at Golden State
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.: NHLN — Colorado at NY Rangers; 10 p.m.: TNT — Dallas at Vegas
SOCCER (MEN)
10 a.m.: CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped); 7 p.m.: CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped), FS2 — CONCACAF League: Comunicaciones F.C. at F.C. Motagua, Final Leg 1; 9 p.m.: CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped)
TENNIS
6 a.m.: TENNIS — Florianopolis-ATP Challenger, Maia-ATP Challenger Early Rounds; 2:30 p.m.: TENNIS — Florianopolis-ATP Challenger Early Rounds; 6 a.m. (Thursday): TENNIS — Florianopolis-ATP Challenger, Maia-ATP Challenger Early Rounds and Doubles Quarterfinals
