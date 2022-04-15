Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday
AUTO RACING
3 p.m.: NBC — AMA Supercross: Round 14, Atlanta; 4:30 p.m.: FS2 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.; 6 p.m.: FS2 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.; 8 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.
BOWLING
1 p.m.: FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Round of 16, Lake Wales, Fla. (Taped)
BOXING
7 p.m.: SHO — WBA Showtime Championship Main Card: Radzhab Butaev vs. Eimantas Stanionis (Welterweights), Arlington, Texas
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.: SECN — Kentucky at Missouri; 7 p.m.: PAC-12N — Stanford at UCLA, SECN — Florida at Vanderbilt
COLLEGE BOWLING
8 p.m.: ESPNU — NCAA Championship: TBD, Final, Columbus, Ohio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.: ACCN — Miami Spring Game: From Miami Gardens, Fla., BTN — Ohio St. Spring Game: From Columbus, Ohio; 1 p.m.: ESPN2 — Georgia Spring Game: From Athens, Ga.; 2 p.m.: ACCN — Wake Forest Spring Game: From Winston-Salem, N.C., BTN — Michigan St. Spring Game: From East Lansing, Mich., PAC-12N — Oregon St. Spring Game: From Corvallis, Ore.; 4 p.m.: ACCN — Virginia Tech Spring Game: From Blacksburg, Va.; 6 p.m.: ACCN — Duke Spring Game: From Durham, N.C.
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN)
1 p.m.: ABC — NCAA Championships: Final, Fort Worth, Texas
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN)
12 p.m.: CBSSN — Boston U. at Loyola (Md.), ESPNU — Rutgers at Michigan; 4 p.m.: BTN — Ohio St. at Maryland, ESPNU — Syracuse at North Carolina; 6 p.m.: ESPNU — Penn St. at Johns Hopkins; 8 p.m.: ACCN — Quinnipiac at Virginia
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
12 p.m.: SECN — South Carolina at LSU; 2 p.m.: ESPNU — Texas A&M at Tennessee; 2:30 p.m.: CBSSN — St. John's at DePaul; 3 p.m.: PAC-12N — Oregon at Arizona; 5 p.m.: PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Washington, SECN — Mississippi St. at Alabama; 6 p.m.: ESPN2 — Georgia at Missouri; 8 p.m.: ESPN2 — Kentucky at Arkansas
GOLF
1 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Third Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.; 3 p.m.: CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Third Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.; 7 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, Final Round, Hoakalei Country Club, Ewa Beach, Hawaii
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races; 5:30 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8:30 p.m.: ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad (Welterweights), Las Vegas
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MLBN — Arizona at NY Mets; 4 p.m.: FS1 — Atlanta at San Diego; 7 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Milwaukee OR Chicago Cubs at Colorado (8 p.m.); 10 p.m.: BALLY -- Cincinnati at LA Dodgers, MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Seattle (Joined in Progress)
NBA BASKETBALL
1:10 p.m.: ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Utah at Dallas, Game 1; 3:30 p.m.: ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at Memphis, Game 1; 6 p.m.: ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Toronto at Philadelphia, Game 1; 8:30 p.m.: ABC — Western Conference First Round: Denver at Golden State, Game 1
NHL HOCKEY
12:30 p.m.: NHLN — Pittsburgh at Boston; 3 p.m.: ABC — Minnesota at St. Louis; 7 p.m.: NHLN — Toronto at Ottawa
RUGBY (MEN)
3 p.m.: CNBC — European Champions Cup: Montpellier at Harlequins (Taped); 9 p.m.: FS2 — MLR: Austin at Dallas
SOCCER (MEN)
7:30 a.m.: USA — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Tottenham Hotspur; 10 a.m.: CNBC — Premier League: Brentford at Watford, USA — Premier League: Norwich City at Manchester United; 10 p.m.: FS1 — MLS: Inter Miami CF at Seattle
TENNIS
5 a.m.: TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Semifinals; Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers: U.S. vs. Ukraine, Poland vs. Romania, Spain vs. Netherlands, Czech Republic vs. Britain; 6 a.m.: TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Semifinals; Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers: U.S. vs. Ukraine, Poland vs. Romania, Spain vs. Netherlands, Czech Republic vs. Britain; 5:30 a.m. (Sunday): TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Doubles Final; 6 a.m. (Sunday): TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Doubles Final
TRACK AND FIELD
5 p.m.: CNBC — USATF: The Golden Games at the Mt. SAC Relays, Walnut, Calif.
USFL FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.: FOX — New Jersey vs. Birmingham, Birmingham, Ala., NBC — New Jersey vs. Birmingham, Birmingham, Ala.
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)
10 p.m.: CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited: Team Drews vs. Team De La Cruz, Dallas
Sunday
AUTO RACING
3 p.m.: CBSSN — World of Outlaws: The NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars, Thunderbowl Speedway, Tulane, Calif. (Taped); 7 p.m.: FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Food City Dirt Race, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.
BOWLING
6 p.m.: FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Round of 16, Lake Wales, Fla. (Taped)
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: ESPN2 — Florida at Vanderbilt; 2 p.m.: ACCN — Virginia at Pittsburgh
COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN)
8:30 a.m.: SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Finals, Greystone Golf and Country Club, Birmingham, Ala.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN)
12 p.m.: BTN — Maryland at Ohio St.; 2 p.m.: PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Colorado; 4 p.m.: PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Oregon
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
11 a.m.: ESPNU — Princeton at Yale; 12 p.m.: ACCN — Syracuse at Louisville; 2 p.m.: SECN — Kentucky at Arkansas; 4 p.m.: SECN — Texas A&M at Tennessee
CYCLING
9 a.m.: CNBC — UCI: The Paris-Roubaix, Compiêne to Roubaix, 159.6 miles, Paris
FIGURE SKATING
3 p.m.: NBC — ISU: World Figure Skating Championships, Montpellier, France (Taped)
GOLF
1 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.; 3 p.m.: CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C., GOLF — PGA Professional Championship: First Round, Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa, Austin, Texas
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Baltimore OR Minnesota at Boston (1:30 p.m.); 4 p.m.: BALLY -- Cincinnati at LA Dodgers, MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Seattle; 7 p.m.: ESPN — Atlanta at San Diego, ESPN2 — Atlanta at San Diego (Kay-Rod Cast)
NBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.: TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: TBD at Miami, Game 1; 3:30 p.m.: ABC — Eastern Conference First Round: Brooklyn at Boston, Game 1; 6:30 p.m.: TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Chicago at Milwaukee, Game 1; 9 p.m.: TNT — Western Conference First Round: TBD at Phoenix, Game 1
NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL
8 p.m.: ESPNU — G League Final: Delaware at Rio Grande Valley, Championship, Game 3 (If Necessary)
NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.: ESPN — Florida at Detroit; 6 p.m.: NHLN — St. Louis at Nashville
RODEO
8 p.m.: CBSSN — PBR: The Express Ranches Classic, Round 2 & Championship Round, Tulsa, Okla. (Taped)
RUGBY (MEN)
3 p.m.: CNBC — European Champions Cup: Racing 92 at Stade Francais (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN)
9:15 a.m.: USA — Premier League: Leicester City at Newcastle United; 4 p.m.: ESPN — MLS: Sporting KC at LA FC
SOCCER (WOMEN)
6 p.m.: CBSSN — NWSL Challenge Cup Group Stage: Angel City FC at OL Reign, Group B
SPEED SKATING
7 a.m.: CNBC — ISU: World Speed Skating Championships, Montreal, Canada (Taped)
TENNIS
5:30 a.m.: TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Doubles Final; 6 a.m.: TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Doubles Final; 8:30 a.m.: TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Singles Final; 5 a.m. (Monday): TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds; 6 a.m. (Monday): TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds
USFL FOOTBALL
12 p.m.: NBC — Houston vs. Michigan, Birmingham, Ala.; 4 p.m.: USA — Philadelphia vs. New Orleans, Birmingham, Ala.; 8 p.m.: FS1 — Tampa Bay vs. Pittsburgh, Birmingham, Ala.