Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday
COLLEGE GOLF (MEN'S)
5 p.m.: GOLF — NCAA Championships: Team Match Play, National Championship
MLB BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.: FSIN — Philadelphia at Cincinnati; 4 p.m.: MLBN — San Diego at Chicago Cubs (Joined in Progress); 8 p.m.: ESPN — Boston at Houston; 10 p.m.: MLBN — Oakland at Seattle OR St. Louis at LA Dodgers (Games Joined in Progress)
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: NBATV — Eastern Conference Playoff: Washington at Philadelphia, Game 5; 7:30 p.m.: TNT — Eastern Conference Playoff: Atlanta at New York, Game 5; 9:30 p.m.: NBATV — Western Conference Playoff: Memphis at Utah, Game 5; 10 p.m.: TNT — Western Conference Playoff: Dallas at LA Clippers, Game 5
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.: NBCSN — Montréal at Winnipeg, North Division Final, Game 1; 10 p.m.: NBCSN — Vegas at Colorado, West Division Final, Game 2
SOCCER (MEN'S)
2:50 p.m.: ESPN2 — International Friendly: France vs. Wales; 3:30 p.m.: FS2 — Copa Do Brasil: Brasiliense at Grêmio, 3rd Round Leg 1; 6 p.m.: FS2 — Copa Do Brasil: Ceará at Fortaleza, 3rd Round Leg 1; 8:30 p.m.: FS2 — Copa Do Brasil: Atlético Goianiense at Corinthians, 3rd Round Leg 1
TENNIS
5 a.m.: TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round; 6 a.m.: TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round; 3 p.m.: TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round; 5 a.m. (Thursday): TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round; 6 a.m. (Thursday): TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round
WATER POLO (WOMEN'S)
9 p.m.: ESPNU — U.S. vs. Hungary
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.