Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m.: FS1 — AFL Premiership: St. Kilda at Brisbane
AUTO RACING
6:55 a.m.: ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan; 9:55 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan; 2 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif. (Taped); 4 p.m.: NBC — AMA Lucas Oil Series: The Thunder Valley National, Thunder Valley Motocross Park, Lakewood, Colo. (Taped); 4:30 p.m.: FS2 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.; 7:30 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The DoorDash 250, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.
BOXING
11 p.m.: ESPN — WBO Top Rank: Edgar Berlanga vs. Alexis Angulo (Super-Middleweights), New York
COLLEGE BASEBALL
11 a.m.: ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Arkansas at North Carolina, Chapel Hill Super Regional, Game 1; 12 p.m.: ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: East Carolina vs. Texas, Greenville Super Regional, Game 2, Greenville, N.C., ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Virginia Tech vs. Oklahoma, Blacksburg Super Regional, Game 2, Blacksburg, Va.; 2 p.m.: ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Tennessee vs. Notre Dame, Knoxville Super Regional, Game 2, Knoxville, Tenn.; 3 p.m.: ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Texas A&M vs. Louisville, College Station Super Regional, Game 2, College Station, Texas; 4 p.m.: ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Mississippi at Southern Miss., Hattiesburg Super Regional, Game 1; 10 p.m.: ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Auburn at Oregon St., Corvallis Super Regional, Game 1; 10:30 p.m.: ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: UConn at Stanford, Stanford Super Regional, Game 1
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
5:30 p.m.: ESPN — NCAA Outdoor Championships: Day 2 (Women's), Eugene, Ore.
FISHING
10 a.m.: CBSSN — Sport Fishing Championship: The Mississippi Gulf Coast Classic, Biloxi, Miss.
GOLF
7:30 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The Scandinavian Mixed, Third Round, Halmstad Golf Club, Halmstad, Sweden; 11 a.m.: GOLF — USGA/R&A Women's Amateur: The Curtis Cup, U.S. vs. GBI, Second Round, Merion Golf Club, Ardmore, Pa.; 1 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Third Round, St. George's Golf and Country Club, Toronto; 3 p.m.: CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Third Round, St. George's Golf and Country Club, Toronto, GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Second Round, Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club - Bay Course, Galloway, N.J.; 5 p.m.: GOLF — USGA/R&A Women's Amateur: The Curtis Cup, U.S. vs. GBI, Second Round, Merion Golf Club, Ardmore, Pa.; 8 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, Second Round, University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, Wis. (Taped); 10 p.m.: GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, Third Round, Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C. (Taped)
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races; 3 p.m.: CNBC — Belmont Stakes Prep: From Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.; 5 p.m.: NBC — The 154th Belmont Stakes: From Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.; 7:15 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
LACROSSE (MEN)
6 p.m.: ESPN2 — PLL: Atlas vs. Cannons, Charlotte, N.C.; 8 p.m.: ESPNU — NLL Finals: Buffalo at Colorado, Game 2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m.: ESPN2 — UFC 275 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Kallang, Singapore
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.: BALLY -- Cincinnati at St. Louis; 4 p.m.: FS1 — Oakland at Cleveland; 7 p.m.: FOX — Chicago Cubs at NY Yankees; 10 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at LA Angels OR Colorado at San Diego (Game 2)
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.: ESPN — Eastern Conference Final: NY Rangers at Tampa Bay, Game 6
RUGBY (MEN)
8:30 a.m.: CNBC — Premiership Playoffs: Harlequins at Saracens, Semifinal; 8:30 p.m.: FS2 — MLR Eastern Eliminator: New York at Atlanta
SOCCER (MEN)
12 p.m.: FS1 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Ireland vs. Scotland, Group B, Dublin; 2:30 p.m.: FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Netherlands vs. Poland, Group D, Rotterdam, Netherlands; 3 p.m.: ABC — MLS: NY Red Bulls at Charlotte FC
TENNIS
5 a.m.: TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA Semifinals; 6 a.m.: TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA Semifinals; 6 a.m. (Sunday): TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA Finals
TRACK AND FIELD
1 p.m.: CNBC — World of Athletics Diamond League: The Golden Gala, Rome (Taped)
USFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.: NBC — New Jersey vs. Michigan, Birmingham, Ala.; 6 p.m.: USA — Houston vs. Birmingham, Birmingham, Ala.
Sunday
AUTO RACING
6:55 a.m.: ESPN — Formula 1: The Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan; 10 a.m.: CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Teutschenthal, Germany (Taped); 11 a.m.: CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Teutschenthal, Germany (Taped); 1 p.m.: CNBC — FIM Superbike: World Championship, Round 4, Emilia-Romagna, Italy (Taped), NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Sonsio Grand Prix, Road America, Elhart Lake, Wis.; 4 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Toyota/Save Mart 350, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.
BOWLING
5 p.m.: CBSSN — PWBA: The BVL Classic, Rockville Centre, N.Y.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional; 4 p.m.: ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional; 7 p.m.: ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional; 10 p.m.: ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Oregon St. vs. Auburn, Corvallis Super Regional, Game 2, Corvallis, Ore.
CYCLING
9:30 a.m.: CNBC — UCI: The Critérium du Dauphiné, Stage 8, Saint-Alban-Leysse to Plateau de Solaison, 85.4 miles (Taped)
GOLF
7:30 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The Scandinavian Mixed, Final Round, Halmstad Golf Club, Halmstad, Sweden; 12 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Final Round, Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club - Bay Course, Galloway, N.J.; 1 p.m.: CBS — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Final Round, Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club - Bay Course, Galloway, N.J., GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Final Round, St. George's Golf and Country Club, Toronto; 3 p.m.: CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Final Round, St. George's Golf and Country Club, Toronto, GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, Final Round, University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, Wis.; 5 p.m.: GOLF — USGA/R&A Women's Amateur: The Curtis Cup, U.S. vs. GBI, Final Round, Merion Golf Club, Ardmore, Pa.; 8 p.m.: GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, Final Round, Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C. (Taped)
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races; 4:30 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at NY Yankees OR Toronto at Detroit; 4:30 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at San Francisco OR Boston at Seattle (Joined in Progress); 7 p.m.: ESPN — NY Mets at LA Angels
RUGBY (MEN)
11 a.m.: CNBC — Premiership Playoffs: Northampton at Leicester, Semifinal (Taped); 10 p.m.: FS2 — MLR Western Eliminator: San Diego at Seattle; 2 a.m. (Monday): FS2 — NRL: Parramatta at Canterbury-Bankstown
SOCCER (MEN)
9 a.m.: FS1 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Northern Ireland vs. Cyprus, Group J, Belfast, Northern Ireland; 12 p.m.: FS1 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Norway vs. Sweden, Group H, Oslo, Norway; 2:30 p.m.: FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Spain vs. Czech Republic, Group B, Málaga, Spain; 3 p.m.: ABC — MLS: New England at Sporting KC
SPECIAL OLYMPICS
1 p.m.: ABC — Best Of 2022 Special Olympics U.S. Games, Orlando, Fla. (Taped)
TENNIS
6 a.m.: TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA Finals; 5 a.m. (Monday): TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds; 6 a.m. (Monday): TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds
TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.: NBC — USATF: The NYC Grand Prix, New York
USFL FOOTBALL
4 p.m.: FOX — Tampa Bay vs. New Orleans, Birmingham, Ala.; 7:30 p.m.: FS1 — Philadelphia vs. Pittsburgh, Birmingham, Ala.