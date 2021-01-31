Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
2 p.m.: ACCN — Georgia Tech at Louisville; 7 p.m.: ESPN — Duke at Miami; 9 p.m.: ESPN — Oklahoma at Texas Tech, ESPN2 — South Carolina State at North Carolina Central
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
5 p.m.: ESPNU — Southeast Missouri State at Tennessee (Martin); 7 p.m.: ESPN2 — North Carolina State at Louisville; 8 p.m.: BTN — Ohio State at Northwestern
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
4 p.m.: BTN — Ohio State at Michigan State; 8:30 p.m.: NBATV — Phoenix at Dallas
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.: NBCSN — Pittsburgh at NY Rangers
TENNIS
6 a.m.: TENNIS — Murray River Open, Great Ocean Road Open; 6:30 p.m.: TENNIS — ATP Cup: Day 1, Murray River Open, Great Ocean Road Open
