Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low near 25F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low near 25F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.