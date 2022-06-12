Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 p.m.: ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary); 3 p.m.: ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary); 6 p.m.: ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary); 9 p.m.: ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)
IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN)
8:30 p.m.: NHLN — Under-18 World Championship: TBD, Gold-Medal Game, Madison, Wis.
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Texas OR San Diego at Chicago Cubs; 9:30 p.m.: BALLY -- Cincinnati at Arizona
NBA BASKETBALL
9 p.m.: ABC — NBA Finals: Boston at Golden State, Game 5
SOCCER (MEN)
9:50 a.m.: FS2 — UEFA Nations League Stage: Kazakhstan vs. Slovakia, Group K, Astana, Kazakhstan; 11:50 a.m.: FS2 — UEFA Nations League Stage: Azerbaijan vs. Belarus, Group K, Baku, Azerbaijan; 2 p.m.: FS1 — FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Australia vs. Peru, Playoff Final, Al Rayyan, Qatar; 2:30 p.m.: FS2 — UEFA Nations League Stage: Denmark vs. Austria, Group A, Copenhagen, Denmark
SOFTBALL
6 p.m.: ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Orange vs. Team Gold, San Diego; 8:30 p.m.: ESPN — Athletes Unlimited: Team Blue vs. Team Gold, San Diego
TENNIS
5 a.m.: TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds; 6 a.m.: TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds; 5 a.m. (Tuesday): TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds; 6 a.m. (Tuesday): TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds