Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
5 p.m.: FS1 — Butler at Providence; 6 p.m.: ACCN — Virginia at Notre Dame; 6:30 p.m.: BTN — Nebraska at Ohio State; 7 p.m.: CBSSN — Richmond at Davidson, ESPN2 — Arkansas at Auburn, ESPNU — Murray State at Belmont, FS1 — Seton Hall at Xavier, SECN — Mississippi State at Georgia; 8 p.m.: ACCN — Boston College at North Carolina State; 8:30 p.m.: BTN — Penn State at Indiana; 9 p.m.: CBSSN — DePaul at Connecticut, ESPN2 — Florida at Vanderbilt, SECN — Tennessee at Missouri
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.: ESPN — Duke's Mayo Bowl: Wake Forest vs. Wisconsin; 8:10 p.m.: ESPN — Cotton Bowl: Florida vs. Oklahoma
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.: NBATV — Milwaukee at Miami; 10 p.m.: NBATV — Portland at LA Clippers
SOCCER (MEN'S)
12:55 p.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Fulham at Tottenham Hotspur; 2:55 p.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Newcastle United; 7:30 p.m.: FS2 — Copa Do Brasil: Grêmio at São Paulo, Quarterfinal 2nd Leg
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.