Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday
AUTO RACING
11:30 p.m.: CBSSN — ABB FIA Formula E: The Mexico City E-Prix, Round 1, Mexico City (Taped)
BOXING
10 p.m.: ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Efe Ajagba vs. Stephan Shaw (Heavyweights), Verona, N.Y.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
12 p.m.: ESPN — Kentucky at Tennessee, ESPN2 — West Virginia at Oklahoma, ESPNU — Davidson at George Mason, FS1 — Seton Hall at DePaul; 12:30 p.m.: USA — Loyola of Chicago at Saint Joseph's; 1 p.m.: CBS — Wisconsin at Indiana, SECN — Georgia at Mississippi; 2 p.m.: ESPN — North Carolina at Louisville, ESPN2 — Kansas St. at TCU, ESPNU — Arkansas at Vanderbilt, FS1 — Providence at Creighton; 2:30 p.m.: USA — Richmond at St. Bonaventure; 3 p.m.: ACCN — Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech, CBSSN — Monmouth at Towson; 3:30 p.m.: SECN — Missouri at Florida; 4 p.m.: ESPN — LSU at Alabama, ESPN2 — Virginia at Florida St., ESPNU — Cincinnati at SMU, PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Oregon St.; 5 p.m.: ACCN — Duke at Clemson, CBSSN — William & Mary at UNC-Wilmington; 6 p.m.: ESPN — Arizona at Oregon, ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. at Baylor, ESPNU — Chattanooga at Samford, PAC-12N — California at Washington, SECN — Texas A&M at South Carolina; 7 p.m.: ACCN — Notre Dame at Syracuse, CBSSN — Colorado St. at UNLV; 8 p.m.: ESPN — Texas Tech at Texas, ESPN2 — Wake Forest at Boston College, ESPNU — Bradley at Drake, FOX — Colorado at UCLA, PAC-12N — Stanford at Washington St.; 8:30 p.m.: SECN — Mississippi St. at Auburn; 9 p.m.: CBSSN — New Mexico at San Diego St.; 10 p.m.: ESPN2 — Portland at Gonzaga; 10:30 p.m.: PAC-12N — Utah at Southern Cal; 11 p.m.: FS1 — Boise St. at Wyoming
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)
12:30 p.m.: BTN — Penn St. at Iowa; 2:30 p.m.: BTN — Ohio St. at Nebraska; 4 p.m.: FS1 — Creighton at Butler; 9 p.m.: FS1 — New Mexico at UNLV
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.: CBSSN — The Hula Bowl: Team KAI vs. Team AINA, Orlando, Fla.
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN)
4:30 p.m.: BTN — Ohio St. at Michigan; 7 p.m.: BTN — Penn St. at Michigan St.
GOLF
11 a.m.: ESPNEWS — Latin America Amateur Championship: Third Round, Grand Reserve GC, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico; 4 p.m.: NBC — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Third Round, Wai'alae Country Club, Honolulu; 6 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Third Round, Wai'alae Country Club, Honolulu; 1:30 a.m. (Sunday): GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Cup, Final Round, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
HORSE RACING
2:30 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN)
10 a.m.: NHLN — U-18 World Championship: U.S. vs. Sweden, Semifinal, Ostersund, Sweden
NBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.: ABC — Milwaukee at Miami; 7 p.m.: BALLY -- Memphis at Indiana
NFL FOOTBALL
4:30 p.m.: FOX — NFC Wild Card Playoff: Seattle at San Francisco; 8:15 p.m.: NBC — AFC Wild Card Playoff: LA Chargers at Jacksonville
NHL HOCKEY
2 p.m.: NHLN — Calgary at Dallas; 7 p.m.: NHLN — Toronto at Boston
RODEO
3:30 p.m.: CBS — PBR: The Tractor Supply Co. Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Chicago (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN)
7:30 a.m.: USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Manchester United; 10 a.m.: USA — Premier League: Southampton at Everton; 12:30 p.m.: NBC — Premier League: Bournemouth at Brentford; 8 p.m.: FS2 — Liga MX: Tijuana at Juárez; 10 p.m.: FS2 — Liga MX: Pumas UNAM at Santos Laguna
Sunday
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
12 p.m.: BTN — Northwestern at Michigan, FOX — Marquette at Xavier, FS1 — St. John's at UConn; 1 p.m.: ESPN2 — South Florida at East Carolina; 2:15 p.m.: BTN — Ohio St. at Rutgers; 3 p.m.: ESPN2 — Memphis at Temple; 4:30 p.m.: BTN — Maryland at Iowa
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)
12 p.m.: ACCN — Boston College at Virginia, CBSSN — Loyola of Chicago at Rhode Island; 1 p.m.: ESPN — Missouri at South Carolina, SECN — Georgia at Tennessee; 2 p.m.: ACCN — Notre Dame at Syracuse, CBSSN — Dayton at St. Louis, PAC-12N — Arizona at Utah; 3 p.m.: ESPNU — Baylor at West Virginia, SECN — Kentucky at Florida; 3:30 p.m.: ESPN — NC State at North Carolina; 4 p.m.: ACCN — Duke at Georgia Tech, PAC-12N — California at UCLA (Joined in Progress); 5 p.m.: ESPN2 — Iowa St. at Texas, PAC-12N — Stanford at Southern Cal, SECN — Alabama at Mississippi
COLLEGE WRESTLING
8 p.m.: BTN — Michigan St. at Minnesota
GOLF
10 a.m.: ESPN2 — Latin America Amateur Championship: Final Round, Grand Reserve GC, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico; 4 p.m.: NBC — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Final Round, Wai'alae Country Club, Honolulu; 6 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Final Round, Wai'alae Country Club, Honolulu
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOYS)
9 p.m.: ESPN2 — GEICO Showcase: Imhotep (Pa.) vs. Cardinal Hayes (N.Y.), Springfield, Mass.
HORSE RACING
2:30 p.m.: FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN)
10 a.m.: NHLN — U-18 World Championship: TBD, Bronze Medal Game, Ostersund, Sweden; 2 p.m.: NHLN — U-18 World Championship: TBD, Gold Medal Game, Ostersund, Sweden
NBA BASKETBALL
9:30 p.m.: NBATV — Philadelphia at LA Lakers
NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
3 p.m.: NBATV — Memphis at Iowa
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.: CBS — AFC Wild Card Playoff: Miami at Buffalo; 4:30 p.m.: FOX — NFC Wild Card Playoff: NY Giants at Minnesota; 8:15 p.m.: NBC — AFC Wild Card Playoff: Baltimore at Cincinnati
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.: NHLN — Arizona at Winnipeg
RODEO
8 p.m.: CBSSN — PBR: The Tractor Supply Co. Invitational, Championship Round, Chicago (Taped)
SAILING
6:30 p.m.: CBSSN — SailGP: The Singapore Sail Grand Prix - Day 1, Parkland Green, Singapore (Taped); 10:30 p.m.: CBSSN — SailGP: The Singapore Sail Grand Prix - Day 2, Parkland Green, Singapore (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN)
9 a.m.: USA — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Chelsea; 1:30 p.m.: ABC — The Spanish Super Cup: Real Madrid vs. Barcelona, Final, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
SOCCER (WOMEN)
6:55 a.m.: CBSSN — FASL: Chelsea at Arsenal; 12 a.m. (Monday): CBSSN — Serie A: Sassuolo at Juventus (Taped)
TENNIS
7 p.m.: ESPN — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne; 11 p.m.: ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne