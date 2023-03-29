Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4 a.m.: FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at Western; 4:30 a.m. (Friday): FS1 — AFL: Richmond at Collingwood
AUTO RACING
9:25 p.m.: ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, Melbourne; 12:55 a.m. (Friday): ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, Melbourne
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: ACCN — Wake Forest at Clemson, SECN — South Carolina at Mississippi St.; 8 p.m.: ESPNU — Tennessee at LSU
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
9:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — NIT Tournament: UAB vs. North Texas, Championship, Las Vegas
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN)
8 p.m.: BTN — Penn St. at Northwestern
GOLF
1:30 p.m.: GOLF — Augusta National Women’s Amateur: Second Round, Champions Retreat Golf Club, Evans, Ga.; 4 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, First Round, TPC San Antonio; (Oaks Course), San Antonio; 7 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The DIO Implant LA Open, First Round, Palos Verdes Golf Club, Los Angeles
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — High-School Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships: From Houston
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOYS)
12 p.m.: ESPNU — GEICO Nationals: Link (Mo.) vs. Paul VI (Va.), Quarterfinal, Fort Myers, Fla.; 2 p.m.: ESPNU — GEICO Nationals: Prolific Prep (Calif.) vs. IMG Academy (Fla.), Quarterfinal, Fort Myers, Fla.; 4 p.m.: ESPNU — GEICO Nationals: Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) vs. AZ Compass (Ariz.), Quarterfinal, Fort Myers, Fla., NBATV — The Throne: TBD, Quarterfinal, Atlanta; 5:30 p.m.: NBATV — The Throne: TBD, Quarterfinal, Atlanta; 6 p.m.: ESPNU — GEICO Nationals: Montverde Academy (Fla.) vs. Sunrise (Kan.), Quarterfinal, Fort Myers, Fla.; 7:30 p.m.: FS1 — The Throne: TBD, Quarterfinal, Atlanta; 9 p.m.: FS1 — The Throne: TBD, Quarterfinal, Atlanta
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at NY Yankees OR Atlanta at Washington; 5 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Texas (Joined in Progress) OR NY Mets at Miami (Joined in Progress); 7 p.m.: ESPN — Chicago White Sox at Houston; 10 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Oakland OR Cleveland at Seattle
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.: TNT — Boston at Milwaukee; 10 p.m.: TNT — New Orleans at Denver
NBA G-LEAGE BASKETBALL
4 p.m.: ESPN2 — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Capital City at Delaware; 10 p.m.: NBATV — Western Conference Semifinal: Sioux Falls at Stockton
TENNIS
1 p.m.: TENNIS — Miami Open-WTA Semifinal, ATP Quarterfinal; 7 p.m.: TENNIS — Miami Open-WTA Semifinal, ATP Quarterfinal